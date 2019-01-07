Menu
Will Marcus Harris break the century drought for Australia today?
Cricket

Aussie batsmen seeking ton of confidence

by Joe Barton
7th Jan 2019 9:16 AM

Australia's batsmen are desperately seeking a drought-breaking century on the final day of their Test series against India, not so much to avoid unwanted history but rather earn a much-needed confidence boost.

The Aussie batsmen are yet to score a century this summer, but will have the full day to bat against India on Monday with the hosts still 316 runs in arrears while following on for the first time in 13 years.

Australia have never gone through a four-Test home series without at least one batsman reaching triple figures, but until Monday Marcus Harris has the top score with just 79.

And while all hope of a win to save the series is gone in Sydney, Peter Handscomb said it would be massive for someone to break the drought.

"We haven't scored a hundred this series which has obviously been a big thing," Handscomb said.

"If someone can come out tomorrow and score a hundred or even face 200 or 300 balls in a Test match saving knock can give us a lot of confidence going forward.

"Whoever that is tomorrow will give themselves a lot of confidence and the group a lot of confidence as well."

    Local Partners