India youngster gets million dollar contract

India's Rishabh Pant has become an instant millionaire.

AFTER not even being a contracted player for India over the summer, rising wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has been elevated to millionaire status by the Board of Cricket Control for India.

The BCCI deal has rocketed Pant straight into the second-top tier of India cricket contracts.

He will earn $1.017 million for the year.

The only players who will earn more than Pant under the contract system are Virat Kohli, opening batsman Rohit Sharma and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah - their contracts are the equivalent of 70 million rupees ($A1.4 million).

It's not a bad result for the 21-year-old hard-hitting keeper, who has played just nine Tests, three ODIs and 15 T20s.

Pant is one of 11 players to be grouped in the second grade for the period from October 2018 to September 2019.

The hard-hitting batsman replaced the injured Wriddhiman Saha behind the stumps in Tests last year and scored a century during India's series in England.

He has underlined his worth further with an unbeaten 159 against Australia in Sydney in the New Year's Test and is seen as a long-term replacement for MS Dhoni in India's limited-overs sides.

Long-serving Test opening batsman Murali Vijay has lost out on a contract after a poor year with the bat.

The world's richest cricket board will pay $610,000 to the players in the third grade, while the final group have retainers of S203,000.

BCCI CONTRACTS: Grade A+ - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

Grade A - Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant

Grade B - Lokesh Rahul, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Hardik Pandya

Grade C - Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Ambati Rayudu, Manish Pandey, Hanuma Vihari, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha.