Suns star May open to move South

Melbourne would love to add Steven May. Picture: Getty Images

GOLD Coast star Steven May has reportedly put Collingwood and Melbourne under the pump by announcing he's open to moving to any Melbourne-based club.

The 26-year-old defender has been in limbo throughout the AFL trade period - reportedly hostage to other deals being concluded before his future can be addressed.

May's move to the Demons or Magpies has been the subject of discussions for more than two weeks with Melbourne reportedly poised to land May using a first round draft pick the club believes it can secure in a trade with Fremantle for forward Jesse Hogan.

That trade is also hostage to Lachie Neale's move to Brisbane in a deal which would see the Lions' No. 5 pick move to the Dockers.

Collingwood appears to have little up its sleeve to force a deal with the Lions for May. The Magpies are reportedly already prepating to lose its first round pick this year in its expected deal for Brisbane captain Dayne Beams.

The Demons are now under pressure to get the deal done with the trade period concluding at 8.30pm (AEDT) on Wednesday.

It was reported on Tuesday that May further turned the heat up on his suitors by reportedly declaring he is open to a move to any Melbourne-based club.

Even Carlton?

Gold Coast list manager Craig Cameron said May's suitors haven't come to the party yet.

"He'd be happy to come to Melbourne (city) if something was found," Cameron said.

"It's up to the clubs now that are pursuing him to come up with something. At this stage they haven't."

Carlton, St Kilda, Western Bulldogs, Essendon and North Melbourne all have picks in the top 10 that could be used in a last-gasp swoop for May.

The Suns were busy on the penultimate day of the trade period with Jack Scrimshaw heading to Hawthorn while North Melbourne finally unlocked its trade for Aaron Hall.

The AFL on Tuesday morning confirmed it has registered paperwork from the Suns and Roos in a trade which sees Hall finally get his trade to the Kangaroos in exchange for North Melbourne's No.68 overall draft pick.

It comes almost two weeks after Hall appeared in a promotion video for North Melbourne - before the trade period had even opened.

Aaron Hall has linked with North Melbourne. Picture: Michael Klein

Hall played just six games for the Suns in 2018 after injuring a pectoral muscle mid-way through the season.

St Kilda and North Melbourne great Nick Dal Santo questioned the trade, declaring Hall will struggle to push his way into the Kangaroos' senior side in 2019.

Hawthorn has secured a bargain basement deal for forgotten Suns talent Jack Scrimshaw.

Scrimshaw, a former No. 7 overall draft pick in 2016, requested a trade from the Suns after failing to play a senior game in 2018 following a series of injuries and concussion complications.

The Suns have sent the 20-year-old and their 2019 fourth-round pick to the Hawks in exchange for the Hawks' third-round pick in 2019.

Meanwhile, the Suns have picked up former Cats star George Horlin-Smith.

The deal sees the Gold Coast hand over pick No. 59 at this year's draft to Geelong.

The Suns earlier also completed a trade swap of future draft picks in a deal with the Crows.

The deal sees Adelaide's 2019 fourth-round pick move to the Suns and the Gold Coast's fourth round pick (No. 68) at this year's draft move to the Crows.