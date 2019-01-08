Littleproud lashes online trolls over defamatory 'lies'

Twitter 'trolls' have apologised and retracted comments made about Maranoa MP David Littleproud on social media.

MEMBER for Maranoa David Littleproud has strongly denied allegations made on an anonymous Twitter account and demanded an apology after revealing his marriage of 20 years has broken down.

The comments have been removed from social media under threat of legal action, with the author stating he had no evidence to support the claims.

Federal Agricultural Minister Mr Littleproud said the allegations, which the Warwick Daily News has chosen not to repeat, were a "defamatory lie".

He called for the author of the original tweet to identify himself, indicating he intended to sue for defamation.

"If you do not wish to remove please have the courage to identify yourself so I can commence legal action," the MP wrote on Twitter.

Maranoa MP David Littleproud will re-contest his seat in the 2019 federal election. File

"It is not okay to invent a lie which hurts people, including children, for your own amusement or political motives."

Mr Littleproud said any assertions his marriage separation was related to a third party were completely false.

"It is an amicable split," Mr Littleproud said.

"My wife Sarah and I have been separated for some time but it is not from a third party."

The man behind the claims, who goes under the Twitter handle 'John Wren, Never Again - Punch A Nazi Today' issued a public apology this afternoon.

"Under threat of further legal action, I have removed all tweets referring to @D_LittleproudMP. Although I trust my source, I have no evidence to support the allegation ... Therefore, I retract it and apologise," he said.

Mr Littleproud was recently re-endorsed by the Australian National Party to run as a candidate for Maranoa in the 2019 Federal Election.

The MP is a self-professed proponent of Christian and conservative values and famously voted "no" on the same-sex marriage bill.