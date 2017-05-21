Little Queen for Beef Week

The new Beef Week Queen Ashleigh Little with her boyfriend Mitchell Dell at the Casino RSM.

THE reluctant outgoing Beef Week Queen Georgie King hung onto her satin blue gown and sparkly crown for as long as she could.

"I wish I could keep these,” Ms King told the audience at the official opening night of Beef Week at the Casino RSM.

When Ashleigh Little was announced as successor, the 21-year-old Ettrick girl was genuinely surprised.

ABOVE: Beef Week Queen entrants Tiarro Birkbeck, runner-up Zoe Griffiths, Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow, 2017 winner Ashleigh Little, Beef Week president Stuart George, Chelsea Ditrich and Jenna Bailey.

"I didn't expect to win,” Ms Little said. "I entered to get more experience and confidence.”

As the cameras flashed and her proud boyfriend Mitchell Dell congratulated her, Ms Little was suddenly in the spotlight.

Runner-up Zoe Griffiths and the other entrants Tiarro Birkbeck, Chelsea Ditrich and Jenna Bailey accompany the queen throughout Beef Week events including yesterday's Beef Meets Reef in Evans Head.

Ms Little is an accountant with ambitions to be a financial adviser and her parents own a dairy farm. Each contestant was asked why Casino, not Rockhampton, was the Beef Capital.