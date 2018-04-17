Menu
NICHE MARKET: Petite Piggies in Kyogle sells smaller breeds of pigs that are great as pets or companion animals.
Little piggies can go all the way to your home as great pet

JASMINE BURKE
17th Apr 2018 9:00 AM

IF YOU'RE after a trainable, clean and loyal pet, pigs are the pick of the bunch, according to the Kyogle business owner of Petite Piggies.

Tinky Watts and her partner launched their niche business 10 months ago when an opportunity to breed the "petite” pigs came about.

The breeder said the animals were suited to those living on acreage, but were not just a farm animal.

"One of our pigs we flew to Melbourne and now goes to class as a therapy pet,” Ms Watts said.

"A couple of others have gone to families who have had autistic little ones as they make for great companion animals.

"It's very rewarding (to own a pig). They are very social, which makes them great pets, and they are very trainable, very clean and loyal.

"They are really like having a dog but just quirkier. We used to have a pig which would run out and greet the cars along with the dogs ... they are smarter than dogs.”

She said people who bought them house trained and litter and harness trained them, and she could do it for owners too.

The petite pigs grow to the size of a labrador and weigh about 60 kilograms on average.

Ms Watts said they put a lot of time into socialising the piglets and the temperament of the breed was an important factor.

"If people want a particular colour and sex then there is a waiting list.

"They are always sold desexed, vaccinated and wormed.”

Lismore Northern Star

