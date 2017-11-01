News

Little free library opens in red phone booth

COME INSIDE: Ian Leven of Casino Rotary and Pastor Pete Boughey of Toys Change Lives with the London booth library that houses Casino's Little Free Library Book Exchange.
COME INSIDE: Ian Leven of Casino Rotary and Pastor Pete Boughey of Toys Change Lives with the London booth library that houses Casino's Little Free Library Book Exchange. Samantha Elley

ARE you looking for new books to read and want to get rid of the ones you already have?

Thanks to a combined initiative between Casino Rotary and non-profit organisation Toys Change Lives, run by Pastor Pete Boughey, you can.

"I had read about the Little Free Library Book Exchange and raised it at our Rotary meeting to get one started in town," Casino Rotary president Ian Leven said.

He said they wanted to make the little library stand out and suggested a bright red London telephone booth.

That's where Pastor Pete and his indigenous woodworking team, who normally make toys, came in. Two young men, Alfred Connor and Aaron Avery, built the phone box from scratch.

It now stands proudly in the Toys Change Lives shop at 112 Walker St, waiting for your books while offering you new ones.

"This morning a lady and her husband came in and took a couple of books and bought a toy kangaroo," Pastor Pete said.

Topics:  books casino rotary little free library book exchange northern rivers community toys change lives

Lismore Northern Star
DEVASTATED: Thieves steal and burn disability scooter, car

DEVASTATED: Thieves steal and burn disability scooter, car

"THE scooter really is like legs to me. It gets me out of the house it's my way of getting around."

New $3.8m roundabout open... for a little while

A $3.8m roundabout on Ewingsdale Road at Byron Bay has taken eight months to open.

"One lady was so excited she drove around it a couple of times"

Govt flood assistance approaches $100 million

After the flood there were piles of rubbish all ready for the dump.

Government grants and assistance helps rebuild community

NRMA man retires after 33 years on the job

HAPPY RETIREMENT: Doug Behn and wife Di hope to go on many fishing trips together.

Now he's off to ride a motorbike around Australia

Local Partners