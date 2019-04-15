Little company opens the way to holistic skincare

SNEAK PEEK: Melbourne-based skincare company Little Company has opened a second store at 1/26 Brigantine St, Byron Bay.

THERE is something about Byron Bay which has been enticing businesses to open their doors in the shire.

First United States-based software firm Zoho hand picked Byron Bay for their Australian headquarters, and now a Melbourne-based skincare company has decided to open their next store in the Bay.

Founded in Melbourne in 2015, Little Company has opened the doors to a second holistic skin studio, this time in Byron Bay's Industrial Estate.

Little Company is a contemporary skin and wellness space offering a selection of skincare treatments, facials and Lightroom therapy in two sustainably built beauty studios in Melbourne and now Byron Bay.

Little Company founder Stacey Burt said she designed the new studio as a space for clients to pause, reset, nourish, and cultivate beautiful living skin within an all-natural environment.

"Believing beauty and skincare is an ongoing ritual and constantly evolving process, Little Company, or LTCO, is an entire business dedicated to living skin," she said.

Ms Burt said the philosophy of living skin begins at the door, where clients are greeted with hot tea or chlorophyll water.

She said all of LTCO's treatments are infused with their 'living skin' philosophy, pairing carefully curated natural products with modern and traditional techniques.

"Each treatment ranges in focus from relaxing to correcting and serves as an informative step in developing a daily in-home skincare routine for long-term, sustainable results," she said.

"The experienced LTCO team works toward the primary goal of educating women on how their skin works and reacts, so that they can understand what they can do every day to feel beautiful in the skin they are in."

Located at 1/26 Brigantine Street Byron Bay, the new studio is open Monday to Saturday, with bookings made via the Little Company website.