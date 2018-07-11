Man dies as listeria outbreak recalls frozen food

These nine frozen food products have been urgently recalled. Picture: Supplied

These nine frozen food products have been urgently recalled. Picture: Supplied

A VICTORIAN patient linked to the European strain of listeria has died.

The news of the death, which occurred earlier this year, comes days after a recall of frozen food products contaminated with the deadly bacteria.

Major supermarkets have pulled a range of frozen corn, peas, carrots and mixed vegies from shelves after a listeria outbreak in Europe killed nine people and left dozens ill.

The recalled vegies were sold at IGA, Aldi and Woolworths and include the brands Black and Gold, Bell Farms, Market Fare and Essentials.

The patient - who had another serious illness - died earlier this year, Victoria's health department said.

The health department has been unable to determine if the patient had consumed any of the recalled frozen vegetable products.

Listeriosis is an illness usually caused by eating food contaminated by bacteria which can grow in food at refrigeration temperatures, the department said.

Consumers are urged not to eat the products and to return to the place of purchase for a refund.

Listeria monocytogenes pose a major risk to pregnant women, the elderly and people with immune system problems.

The risk is low for healthy adults with most patients suffering flu-like symptoms.

Nine deaths in Europe have been reported during the outbreak, which is believed to have started at a packaging plant in Hungary.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand chief executive Peter May warned Australians to check their freezers for the possibly contaminated products.

"While many people will follow cooking instructions properly, which should kill listeria bacteria, we are aware that some people eat frozen vegetables straight from the freezer and there is a risk of some people not cooking produce properly," he said.

Those who have eaten the product and feel unwell should seek medical treatment.

European distributor Greenyard Frozen Belgium NV issued the recall today after an outbreak was traced to Belgium and Hungary.

Today's recall comes four months after a national listeria outbreak linked to tainted rockmelon killed an elderly Victorian person and left 15 gravely ill.

About 15 Australians die from listeriosis every year, with 150 sent to hospital

Black and Gold corn kernels and Market Fare peas, carrots and super sweet corn. Picture: Supplied

RECALLED PRODUCTS:

Woolworths - Essentials snap frozen mixed veg 1kg: Carrots, peas, corn, green beans & potatoes - National distribution Best Before 19 MAR 2020 through to 24 APR 2020

Woolworths - Bell Farms Steam Veggie Carrot Corn and Broccoli 3pk 450g - National distribution, all stock

IGA - Black & Gold Corn Kernels 500g - National distribution Best Before all dates

IGA - Black & Gold Mixed Vegetables 1kg: Carrots, peas, beans & corn - National distribution Best Before all dates

ALDI - Market Fare Peas, Carrots and Super Sweet Corn 1kg - National distribution

ALDI - Market Fare Corn Kernels 1kg QLD, VIC, WA and select NSW stores Product of Hungary (only)

ALDI - Market Fare Mixed Vegetables 1kg QLD, NSW, ACT, WA Packed in Belgium from Imported and Belgian Ingredients (only)

ALDI - Market Fare Quick Steam Carrot Broccoli and Cauliflower 450g - National distribution

ALDI - Market Fare Quick Steam Carrot Corn and Broccoli 450g - National distribution

ALDI: Only products with country of origin of Belgium, United Kingdom or Hungary, all other countries not affected.

Source: Food Standards Australia New Zealand

Market Fare Quick Steam carrot, broccoli and cauliflower. Picture: Supplied