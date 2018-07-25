Menu
Courier Mail subscription giveaway. Jessie Balcon wearing Sennheiser headphones in Brisbane today. Tara Croser
News

Listen up! We've a great deal for you

25th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

EVER wish you could listen to podcasts, videos, music and your favourite shows on the go without distraction?

Grab a set of Sennheiser noise-cancelling headphones when you subscribe today to a 12-month digital subscription to The Northern Star.

The offer is just $7 a week for the first 12 months and includes more than $600 of value*.

What you get

The headphones: Every new subscriber to this limited time offer will receive a set of Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC noise-cancelling wireless headphones (RRP $329).

Features include:

  • Noise cancelling
  • Wireless and Bluetooth compatible
  • Hi-Fi sound
  • Up to 25 hours' battery life
  • Integrated microphone
  • Collapsible design

Full Digital Access: As a subscriber you'll get full digital access to The Northern Star, plus dailytelegraph.com.au on all your devices, including our mobile and tablet apps, giving you analysis and insight from our suite of award-winning journalists and expert columnists.

Member rewards: Once you subscribe, you'll have access to The Daily Telegraph's member-only +Rewards program. There are new exclusive offers and experiences available each month just for being a subscriber.

Sign up today

It's easy to subscribe to this offer. Sign up online now at www.northernstar.com.au/ headphones or phone 1300 361 604. Offer ends August 21.

* Only $7 a week billed every four weeks on a 12-month contract for new digital subscribers (minimum annual cost $364). Allow 20 days for headphones to arrive. Offer available while stocks last. Conditions apply.

northern rivers news sennheiser earphones subscribe
Lismore Northern Star

