Listen to all the 2019 Dolphin Award winners

BAND: The Loveys are Delphi Coral (Janet Swain), Jen Jen (Jenny Parenteau), Pamelah (Pamela Freeman) and Miss B (Belinda Eadsforth).

BAND: The Loveys are Delphi Coral (Janet Swain), Jen Jen (Jenny Parenteau), Pamelah (Pamela Freeman) and Miss B (Belinda Eadsforth).

23 NCEIA Dolphin Awards were up for grabs this year with the list of winners unveiled last night.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

This year's winners are:

Music for Children: The Moonshiners for The Pirate Song (postcode 2464)

Instrumental: The Bunya Brothers for I Wish You Peace (2460)

Soul / Gospel: Shelly Brown for Burnin' For a Long Time (2478)

Urban/Hip Hop/Funk/R&B: The Ninth Chapter for Smoke Stack (2488)

Hard & Heavy: Ritchie Jameson for Universe Recycle Theory (2460)

Protest and/or Environmental: Greg Schubert for Love Now - featuring Simone Smith (2460)

Jazz: Denson Baartz Quartet for Dark Sky (2484)

Electronic: Petersea for Opening The Light (2481)

Folk: Luke Bennett for Trust (2481)

Youth: Hunnybee for Meant To Be (2477)

Best Music Video: Moreton for Circles (2483)

Blues: The Ninth Chapter for What's Going to Happen Next (2488)

Alternative / Indie: Sideshow for Fragments (2480)

Adult Contemporary: The Loveys for Dinner For One (2483)

Rock: Beast Machine for Time Slowed Down (2479)

Pop: The Rochelle Lees Band for Warning Signs (2480)

Country: Maria Stratton for Cotton (2482)

Best Production: Fergo & The Burden for Do Whatever Makes You Happy (2480)

Songwriter of the Year: Josh Lee Hamilton for With The Wind (2477)

Best Male Vocal: Fergo & The Burden for Do Whatever Makes You Happy (2481)

Best Female Vocal: Shelly Brown for Tendrils of Love (2478)

Song of the Year: Moreton for See Yourself - featuring James Vincent McMorrow (2483)

Album of the Year: The Fortunate Souls for A Better Place (2478)