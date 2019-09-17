LISTEN: Every finalist song up for Dolphin Music Awards 2019

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED: The Dolphin Award trophy, which local musos will be vying for.

23 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2018-2019 now unveiled.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

This year's finalists are:

Music for Children

The Moonshiners for The Pirate Song (postcode 2464)

Katie Rutledge for Flossy the Fox (2478)

Chris And Jenny James for I Shine (2480)

Instrumental

Soul / Gospel

Urban/Hip Hop/Funk/R&B

Hard & Heavy

Protest and/or Environmental

Jazz

Greg Schubert for Sweet Neptune's Daughter (2460)

The Magnificence for Internal Affairs (2480)

Denson Baartz Quartet for Dark Sky (2484)

Electronic

Folk

Shelly Brown for We Will Sing (2478)

Pat Tierney for Angels (2478)

Luke Bennett for Trust (2481)

Youth

Best Music Video

Maclean High School and Desert Pea Media for Yaegl Biirrinba (2464)

Moreton for Circles (2483)

From Crisis To Collapse for Slow Burn (2480)

Blues

Alternative / Indie

Josh Lee Hamilton for A Lament (2477)

Franki Kaneur for Different Dimension (2480)

Sideshow for Fragments (2480)

H_d_m_ for Goonbox (2480)

Adult Contemporary

Rock

Beast Machine for Time Slowed Down (2479)

Carola Woods for Remain True (2480)

Chana Waters for Home (2484)

Pop

Country

Best Production

Songwriter of the Year

Best Male Vocal

Best Female Vocal

Shelly Brown for Tendrils of Love (2478)

Mish Songsmith for Fly Free (2480)

Moreton for Circles (2483)

Song of the Year

Album of the Year

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium. Visit http://nceia.org.au for details.