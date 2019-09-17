Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED: The Dolphin Award trophy, which local musos will be vying for.
FINALISTS ANNOUNCED: The Dolphin Award trophy, which local musos will be vying for. Marc Stapelberg
Music

LISTEN: Every finalist song up for Dolphin Music Awards 2019

Javier Encalada
by
17th Sep 2019 4:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

23 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2018-2019 now unveiled.

The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.

This year's finalists are:

Music for Children

Instrumental

Soul / Gospel

Urban/Hip Hop/Funk/R&B

Hard & Heavy

Protest and/or Environmental

Jazz

Electronic

Folk

Youth

Best Music Video

Blues

Alternative / Indie

Adult Contemporary

Rock

Pop

Country

Best Production

Songwriter of the Year

Best Male Vocal

Best Female Vocal

Song of the Year

Album of the Year

 

The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium. Visit http://nceia.org.au for details.

dolphin music awards music northern rivers entertainment
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Police swarm university amid emergency lockdown

    Breaking SCU is urging all students and staff members to stay inside, with the Lismore campus currently in emergency lockdown.

    'Damaging winds, large hailstones' likely, BoM warns

    'Damaging winds, large hailstones' likely, BoM warns

    Weather Severe thunderstorm warning issued for parts of Northern NSW

    'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    premium_icon 'Cult' leader issues 'unreserved' apology to blogger

    Crime UM leader brought a defamation case against a blogger in 2015

    What's happening in this photo?

    premium_icon What's happening in this photo?

    Education There was one science 'trick' that caught many students by surprise