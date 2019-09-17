LISTEN: Every finalist song up for Dolphin Music Awards 2019
23 NCEIA Dolphin Awards are up for grabs this year with the list of finalists for 2018-2019 now unveiled.
The North Coast Entertainment Industry Association (NCEIA) was formed in 1991 by musicians with the goal of promoting and celebrating the region's rich music and performing arts industry.
The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards are open to all original recording artists, songwriters and composers and video producers, both amateur and professional, living in the (02) 66 telephone area code.
This year's finalists are:
Music for Children
- The Moonshiners for The Pirate Song (postcode 2464)
- Katie Rutledge for Flossy the Fox (2478)
- Chris And Jenny James for I Shine (2480)
Instrumental
- The Bunya Brothers for I Wish You Peace (2460)
- Louis Muller for Wintertide (2480)
- Petersea for Elemental Being (2481)
- Favourite Son for Do You Love (2484)
Soul / Gospel
- Shelly Brown for Burnin' For a Long Time (2478)
- The Fortunate Souls for Too Soon (2478)
- Wendy Ford for Clean House (2480)
Urban/Hip Hop/Funk/R&B
- The Ninth Chapter for Smoke Stack (2488)
- T-Larmon for Get Down (2480)
- Mocri$ & Triple Nip for Livin My Dreams (2480)
Hard & Heavy
- The Outcome for The End (2450)
- Ritchie Jameson for Universe Recycle Theory (2460)
- Beast Machine for Time Slowed Down (2479)
Protest and/or Environmental
- Greg Schubert for Love Now - featuring Simone Smith (2460)
- The Ruperts for Mr. Elastic (2463)
Jazz
- Greg Schubert for Sweet Neptune's Daughter (2460)
- The Magnificence for Internal Affairs (2480)
- Denson Baartz Quartet for Dark Sky (2484)
Electronic
- Vajra for Vast (2480)
- Rogue for Data Biometric Code (2480)
- Petersea for Opening The Light (2481)
Folk
- Shelly Brown for We Will Sing (2478)
- Pat Tierney for Angels (2478)
- Luke Bennett for Trust (2481)
Youth
- The Ruperts for Leave That Man (2463)
- Hunnybee for Meant To Be (2477)
- Chloe Sinclair for Warm Water (2480)
Best Music Video
- Maclean High School and Desert Pea Media for Yaegl Biirrinba (2464)
- Moreton for Circles (2483)
- From Crisis To Collapse for Slow Burn (2480)
Blues
- Marshall & The Fro for Get Up (live at The Backroom) (2469)
- The Juke Joint Way for Can't take It Anymore (2480)
- The Ninth Chapter for What's Going to Happen Next (2488)
Alternative / Indie
- Josh Lee Hamilton for A Lament (2477)
- Franki Kaneur for Different Dimension (2480)
- Sideshow for Fragments (2480)
- H_d_m_ for Goonbox (2480)
Adult Contemporary
- Pat Tierney for My Sweet Love (2478)
- Greg Kew for See You In The Summertime (2479)
- Melanie Spears for Beauty's Time (2483)
- The Loveys for Dinner For One (2483)
Rock
- Beast Machine for Time Slowed Down (2479)
- Carola Woods for Remain True (2480)
- Chana Waters for Home (2484)
Pop
- The Rochelle Lees Band for I Don't Love You Anymore (2480)
- The Rochelle Lees Band for Warning Signs (2480)
- Fergo & The Burden for Do Whatever Makes You Happy (2481)
- GoodRich for Love Your Way (2481)
Country
- Brendan Smoother for Old Chimney (2480)
- Carl Cleves for Golden Cage (2481)
- Maria Stratton for Cotton (2482)
- Round Mountain Girls for Magical Mix - featuring John Williamson (2487)
Best Production
- Skyeaterz for Dear Pilbara (2479)
- Fergo & The Burden for Do Whatever Makes You Happy (2480)
- Melanie Spears for Divine Design (2483)
Songwriter of the Year
- Josh Lee Hamilton for With The Wind (2477)
- The Fortunate Souls for Too Soon (2478)
- Matt Hill for The Dust Will Make A Coat On The Floor (2480)
- Moreton for See Yourself - featuring James Vincent McMorrow (2483)
Best Male Vocal
- Marshall & The Fro for Taxi (Live At The Backroom) (2469)
- Chris James for To Be With You (2480)
- Mick McHugh for Not In Kansas Anymore (2480)
- Fergo & The Burden for Do Whatever Makes You Happy (2481)
Best Female Vocal
- Shelly Brown for Tendrils of Love (2478)
- Mish Songsmith for Fly Free (2480)
- Moreton for Circles (2483)
Song of the Year
- The Fortunate Souls for All My Time (2478)
- Timeless Tribe for Sacred Revolution (2480)
- GoodRich for Love Your Ways (2481)
- Melanie Spears for Lover (2483)
- Moreton for See Yourself - featuring James Vincent McMorrow (2483)
Album of the Year
- The Fortunate Souls for A Better Place (2478)
- Matt Hill for Stars and the Moon and Satellites (2480)
- Maria Stratton for Wilderness (2482)
- The Ninth Chapter for The Ninth Chapter (2488)
The NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 14, at the Ballina RSL Club Auditorium. Visit http://nceia.org.au for details.