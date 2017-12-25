LIST: Your guide to Boxing Day sales on the Northern Rivers

RETAILERS on the North Coast will be slashing the prices on everything from electrical goods to clothes during massive sales starting tomorrow.
Whether you want to trade in an unwanted Christmas present or grab a bargain, shoppers have plenty to chose from around the region.
Check out the stores below and their Boxing Day sales offerings:
Ballina Fair
The Fair and its 64 speciality stores will be promoting various end of year and new years sales, here's a taste of what some of its retailers will be offering tomorrow.
- Rockmans: Nothing Over $20 Storewide
- House: Up to 70% off
- Goldmark: 50% off Jewellery and 20-50% off watches.
- Target: Massive sale storewide
- Williams Shoes: 20% - 60% off store wide no exceptions
Lismore Shopping Square
The Square is holding a huge end of year sale running from Boxing Day until January, 5.
- Angus & Coote
- Athlete foot
- Beauty Spot
- Big W
- Black Pepper
- Bras 'N Things
- City Beach
- Colette
- Cotton On
- Cotton On Body
- Connor
- EB Games
- Factorie
- Healthy Life
- House
- Jay Jays
- Jeans West
- Just Jeans
- Kmart
- Lowes
- Lovisa
- Mathers
- Michael Hill
- Noni B
- OPSM
- Pandora
- Petbarn
- Price Attack
- Priceline
- Prouds
- Rockmans
- Sanity
- Shaver Shop
- Specsavers
- Spendless Shoes
- Strandbags
- Supercheap Auto
- Sussan
- Suzanne Grae
- Wallace Bishop
- W Lane
- Zing
If you own a business and have a Boxing Day sale, we want to hear about it and add it to the list. Please email, news@northernstar.com.au with the name of the store and the sale.