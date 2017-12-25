LIST: Your guide to Boxing Day sales on the Northern Rivers

Boxing Day is one of the busiest days of the year for retailers around the country.

RETAILERS on the North Coast will be slashing the prices on everything from electrical goods to clothes during massive sales starting tomorrow.

Whether you want to trade in an unwanted Christmas present or grab a bargain, shoppers have plenty to chose from around the region.

Check out the stores below and their Boxing Day sales offerings:

Ballina Fair

The Fair and its 64 speciality stores will be promoting various end of year and new years sales, here's a taste of what some of its retailers will be offering tomorrow.

Rockmans: Nothing Over $20 Storewide

House: Up to 70% off

Goldmark: 50% off Jewellery and 20-50% off watches.

Target: Massive sale storewide

Williams Shoes: 20% - 60% off store wide no exceptions

Lismore Shopping Square

The Square is holding a huge end of year sale running from Boxing Day until January, 5.

Angus & Coote

Athlete foot

Beauty Spot

Big W

Black Pepper

Bras 'N Things

City Beach

Colette

Cotton On

Cotton On Body

Connor

EB Games

Factorie

Healthy Life

House

Jay Jays

Jeans West

Just Jeans

Kmart

Lowes

Lovisa

Mathers

Michael Hill

Noni B

OPSM

Pandora

Petbarn

Price Attack

Priceline

Prouds

Rockmans

Sanity

Shaver Shop

Specsavers

Spendless Shoes

Strandbags

Supercheap Auto

Sussan

Suzanne Grae

Wallace Bishop

W Lane

Zing

If you own a business and have a Boxing Day sale, we want to hear about it and add it to the list. Please email, news@northernstar.com.au with the name of the store and the sale.