LIST: Where to get your New Years Day coffee in Lismore

HERE'S a list of New Year's holiday trading hours for all your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés in Lismore. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Augustine's Bar

Open December 31 from 12-10pm

Normally closed Monday & Tuesday

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Closed December 31 - January 1

Benchtop Espresso

Open December 31 and January 1 6am-3pm

Blue Kitchen

Reopen for business on January 22 (announced on Facebook)

Dragonfly Café

Open December 30-31 7am-3pm

Open January 1 9am-3pm

Eltham Hotel

Open December 27 Monday-Saturday from 10am, Sunday from 11am

Eltham Valley Pantry

Closed from December 18-January 2

Fire in the Belly

Closed December 31 and January 1

Flock Espresso & Eats

Closed December 25- January 7

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

Open January 1 7am-5pm

Goonellabah Tavern

Normally open Sunday's & Monday's 10am - 10pm

Henry's Bakery Café

Open December 31

Closed January 1

La Baracca

Closed until January 7

Lavida Bar and Restaurant

Closed December 31-January 1

Lismore Workers Club

Open January 1 11:30-9pm

Mandarin Palace

Open January 1 11.30am - 2.00pm

Mary G's

Open January 1 from 11am - 9.30pm

Republic of Coffee

Closed January 1

The Bank Café

Open today until December 31 7am-3:30pm

Open January 1 8am-2pm

The Bircher Bar

Closed December 22-January 14

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

Closed New Years Day

The Loft Restaurant

Closed until January 10