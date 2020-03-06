Menu
There were no toilet rolls on the shelves at the Mercato Woolworths store in Byron Bay about 1.30pm on Thursday.
News

LIST: Where can you actually buy toilet paper locally

Rebecca Fist
6th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
CORONAVIRUS fears have prompted panic buying of toilet paper across the Northern Rivers.

So where can you pick up a few rolls to keep you going for the week?

You might have to think outside the square, pun intended, rather than just heading to the supermarket and expecting to find what you need there.

On Friday morning, we scoped out the range of a number of stores in Lismore and Goonellabah, and this is what we have come up with.

Where you can find toilet paper:

Blooms the Chemist, on Keen Street, Lismore.

Brand’s Pharmacy, on Molesworth Street, Lismore.

Woolworths, minimal stock at Lismore Square.

NightOwl Lismore Convenience Centre, Woodlark Street, Lismore.

SPAR East Lismore, Wyrallah Road.

IGA X-press Goonellabah, two-packs and three-packs remaining on Rous Road.

Coles Goonellabah, none this morning but there is a huge load of stock arriving this afternoon to the Oliver Ave store.

Megachoice, the discount store on Molesworth Street.

Kimberly-Clark’s Kleenex Toilet Tissue is made in Millicent, South Australia. The US owned firm said there had been an increase in demand but its plant operated 24 hours a day and can respond to fluctuations in demand.

Sorbent is made by Solaris Paper in Melbourne’s eastern suburbs. The company said it could ramp up production but warned that there were limits.

Quilton is made locally by ABC Tissue Products in Brisbane, Sydney and Perth from “local and imported” raw materials.

It’s not just toilet paper - Woolies is now restricting customers to a maximum 2kg bag of rice.

Hand sanitiser can only be bought behind the counter, with a limit of two per transaction.

As the panic buying over the COVID-19 coronavirus continues, the supermarket giant has urged customers to be patient and warned more limits may follow.

coronavirus shops toilet paper toilet paper panic
