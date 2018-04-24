Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lismore Square Shopping Centre. Lismore. Stock Footage.
Lismore Square Shopping Centre. Lismore. Stock Footage. Marc Stapelberg
Business

LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

JASMINE BURKE
by
24th Apr 2018 3:07 PM

DON'T get caught out this Anzac Day - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au

LISMORE

  • Woolworths (Goonellabah): 1-8pm
  • Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square): 1-6pm
  • Aldi (Lismore): 1.30-6pm
  • Coles (Lismore) 1-9pm
  • Coles (Goonellabah) 1-9pm
  • Dan Murphy's (Lismore) 1.15-7pm
  • Lismore Workers Club: 9.30am-9pm

RICHMOND VALLEY

  • Woolworths (Casino) 1-6pm
  • Aldi (Casino) 1.30-6pm
  • Coles (Casino) 1-9pm
  • Casino RSM 4.30am-12am
  • Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop): Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 8am-11am, 12pm-2pm & 6pm-8pm
  • Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club: Open after dawn service until 8.30am. Closed until 12pm (or when march concludes). Two-up starts 1.30pm
  • SPAR Evans Head: 1pm-8pm
  • River Bistro Evans Head: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 7am for breakfast, 11.30am - 2pm for lunch, 5-9pm for dinner.

BALLINA SHIRE

  • Woolworths (Ballina Fair): 1-6pm
  • Woolworths (Ballina River Street): 1-6pm
  • Aldi (Ballina): 1.30-6pm
  • Coles (Alstonville and Ballina): 1-10pm (Ballina), 1-9pm (Alstonville)
  • The Cellar (Ballina) 11am-7pm
  • Dan Murphy's (Ballina) 1.15pm-7pm
  • Ballina RSL: Boardwalk: 6am Buffet Breakfast, 12pm-2pm lunch, two-up from 2pm-5pm.

BYRON SHIRE

  • Woolworths (Byron Bay) 1pm-10pm
  • Woolworths (Mullumbimby) 1pm-6pm
  • Aldi (Byron Bay) 1.30pm-6pm
  • The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron) 11am - 8pm (Byron Bay), 11.30am-7pm (Bangalow)
  • The Beach Hotel: Open at 8am, two-up from 12pm, band at 6pm. May close earlier than usual.
  • Bangalow FoodWorks: 7am-8pm
  • Bangalow Hotel: 11am-12am.

KYOGLE

  • Ritchies IGA (Kyogle) 1pm-7pm
  • Commercial Hotel (Kyogle) Sausage sizzle from 6am, pub opening at 6am, two-up after march, restaurant open for lunch and dinner
  • Exchange Hotel (Kyogle): Opening 6am until close. Breakfast from 6am, unch from 11am.
anzac day 2018 northern rivers business public holiday
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Pool upgrade costs blow out by up to $800,000

    Pool upgrade costs blow out by up to $800,000

    Council News BALLINA Shire Council will launch a claim against a contractor as the cost of its pool upgrades blow out substantially.

    • 24th Apr 2018 2:31 PM
    'Disgust' over dirt, mould at Ballina KFC store

    'Disgust' over dirt, mould at Ballina KFC store

    Business Fast food chain promises to "urgently resolve the issue"

    Multi-million dollar fields turn village into sporting mecca

    Multi-million dollar fields turn village into sporting mecca

    News There's two rugby fields, four netball courts, six tennis courts

    • 24th Apr 2018 2:40 PM
    Work to begin on deadly highway intersection

    Work to begin on deadly highway intersection

    News A merging lane will be extended as part of the safety upgrades

    Local Partners