LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day

DON'T get caught out this Anzac Day - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.

The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you.

LISMORE

Woolworths (Goonellabah): 1-8pm

Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square): 1-6pm

Aldi (Lismore): 1.30-6pm

Coles (Lismore) 1-9pm

Coles (Goonellabah) 1-9pm

Dan Murphy's (Lismore) 1.15-7pm

Lismore Workers Club: 9.30am-9pm

RICHMOND VALLEY

Woolworths (Casino) 1-6pm

Aldi (Casino) 1.30-6pm

Coles (Casino) 1-9pm

Casino RSM 4.30am-12am

Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop): Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 8am-11am, 12pm-2pm & 6pm-8pm

Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club: Open after dawn service until 8.30am. Closed until 12pm (or when march concludes). Two-up starts 1.30pm

SPAR Evans Head: 1pm-8pm

River Bistro Evans Head: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 7am for breakfast, 11.30am - 2pm for lunch, 5-9pm for dinner.

BALLINA SHIRE

Woolworths (Ballina Fair): 1-6pm

Woolworths (Ballina River Street): 1-6pm

Aldi (Ballina): 1.30-6pm

Coles (Alstonville and Ballina): 1-10pm (Ballina), 1-9pm (Alstonville)

The Cellar (Ballina) 11am-7pm

Dan Murphy's (Ballina) 1.15pm-7pm

Ballina RSL: Boardwalk: 6am Buffet Breakfast, 12pm-2pm lunch, two-up from 2pm-5pm.

BYRON SHIRE

Woolworths (Byron Bay) 1pm-10pm

Woolworths (Mullumbimby) 1pm-6pm

Aldi (Byron Bay) 1.30pm-6pm

The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron) 11am - 8pm (Byron Bay), 11.30am-7pm (Bangalow)

The Beach Hotel: Open at 8am, two-up from 12pm, band at 6pm. May close earlier than usual.

Bangalow FoodWorks: 7am-8pm

Bangalow Hotel: 11am-12am.

