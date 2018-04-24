LIST: What's open, what's closed on Anzac Day
DON'T get caught out this Anzac Day - double check trading hours of your local supermarkets, cafes and restaurants.
The Northern Star has a short list of businesses and their trading hours that you may want to know.
Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.
If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au
LISMORE
- Woolworths (Goonellabah): 1-8pm
- Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square): 1-6pm
- Aldi (Lismore): 1.30-6pm
- Coles (Lismore) 1-9pm
- Coles (Goonellabah) 1-9pm
- Dan Murphy's (Lismore) 1.15-7pm
- Lismore Workers Club: 9.30am-9pm
RICHMOND VALLEY
- Woolworths (Casino) 1-6pm
- Aldi (Casino) 1.30-6pm
- Coles (Casino) 1-9pm
- Casino RSM 4.30am-12am
- Hotel Cecil (and bottle shop): Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 8am-11am, 12pm-2pm & 6pm-8pm
- Woodburn Evans Head RSL Club: Open after dawn service until 8.30am. Closed until 12pm (or when march concludes). Two-up starts 1.30pm
- SPAR Evans Head: 1pm-8pm
- River Bistro Evans Head: Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner: 7am for breakfast, 11.30am - 2pm for lunch, 5-9pm for dinner.
BALLINA SHIRE
- Woolworths (Ballina Fair): 1-6pm
- Woolworths (Ballina River Street): 1-6pm
- Aldi (Ballina): 1.30-6pm
- Coles (Alstonville and Ballina): 1-10pm (Ballina), 1-9pm (Alstonville)
- The Cellar (Ballina) 11am-7pm
- Dan Murphy's (Ballina) 1.15pm-7pm
- Ballina RSL: Boardwalk: 6am Buffet Breakfast, 12pm-2pm lunch, two-up from 2pm-5pm.
BYRON SHIRE
- Woolworths (Byron Bay) 1pm-10pm
- Woolworths (Mullumbimby) 1pm-6pm
- Aldi (Byron Bay) 1.30pm-6pm
- The Cellar (Bangalow and Byron) 11am - 8pm (Byron Bay), 11.30am-7pm (Bangalow)
- The Beach Hotel: Open at 8am, two-up from 12pm, band at 6pm. May close earlier than usual.
- Bangalow FoodWorks: 7am-8pm
- Bangalow Hotel: 11am-12am.
KYOGLE
- Ritchies IGA (Kyogle) 1pm-7pm
- Commercial Hotel (Kyogle) Sausage sizzle from 6am, pub opening at 6am, two-up after march, restaurant open for lunch and dinner
- Exchange Hotel (Kyogle): Opening 6am until close. Breakfast from 6am, unch from 11am.