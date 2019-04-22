LIST: What's open on Easter Monday

What's open in your area this upcoming Easter Monday.

What's open in your area this upcoming Easter Monday. gibgalich

THE Easter break is fast approaching, so we've put together a list of holiday trading hours of some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for Easter Monday to help navigate trading restrictions.

Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au.

LISMORE

Benchtop Espresso - 7-2pm

- 7-2pm Eltham Hotel - 11am-close (bar only)

11am-close (bar only) Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10-2pm

- 10-2pm Goonellabah Tavern - Normal trading hours

- Normal trading hours Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm

9.30am-9pm Lismore Square - (Speciality stores)10am-2pm

- (Speciality stores)10am-2pm Flock - Closed

BALLINA

Ballina Fair - (Speciality stores) 10am-3pm

(Speciality stores) 10am-3pm Ballina RSL - 8am-11pm

- 8am-11pm Swish café - Closed

Closed Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina - Food service 7.30am-11.30 lunch 12- 9pm

- Food service 7.30am-11.30 lunch 12- 9pm Green Coast Coffee - 8am-12.30pm

- 8am-12.30pm Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.

CASINO

The Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse - Closed

- Closed Hotel Cecil - Easter Monday- -11am-9pm

- Easter Monday- -11am-9pm Zeebras Café - Closed

- Closed Mikes Café - closed

closed Oxford Hotel - 10am-8pm

- 10am-8pm Charcoal Inn - 11am- close

ALDI

Aldi store trading hours will vary over the Easter long weekend. Most stores will have extended trading hours on Thursday, April 18. Easter Monday 9am-6pm

WOOLWORTHS

NSW - Monday all stores open except 333 George Street and Sydney Metcentre.

COLES

NSW - Monday open as usual except four stores on reduced hours (Wynyard, Toronto, Casula, Wyong).

VINTAGE CELLARS, LIQUORLAND, FIRST CHOICE

NSW - Monday normal public holiday trading hours.