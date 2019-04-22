LIST: What's open on Easter Monday
THE Easter break is fast approaching, so we've put together a list of holiday trading hours of some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for Easter Monday to help navigate trading restrictions.
Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au.
LISMORE
- Benchtop Espresso - 7-2pm
- Eltham Hotel - 11am-close (bar only)
- Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10-2pm
- Goonellabah Tavern - Normal trading hours
- Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm
- Lismore Square - (Speciality stores)10am-2pm
- Flock - Closed
BALLINA
- Ballina Fair - (Speciality stores) 10am-3pm
- Ballina RSL - 8am-11pm
- Swish café - Closed
- Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina - Food service 7.30am-11.30 lunch 12- 9pm
- Green Coast Coffee - 8am-12.30pm
- Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.
CASINO
- The Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse - Closed
- Hotel Cecil - Easter Monday- -11am-9pm
- Zeebras Café - Closed
- Mikes Café - closed
- Oxford Hotel - 10am-8pm
- Charcoal Inn - 11am- close
ALDI
Aldi store trading hours will vary over the Easter long weekend. Most stores will have extended trading hours on Thursday, April 18. Easter Monday 9am-6pm
WOOLWORTHS
NSW - Monday all stores open except 333 George Street and Sydney Metcentre.
COLES
NSW - Monday open as usual except four stores on reduced hours (Wynyard, Toronto, Casula, Wyong).
VINTAGE CELLARS, LIQUORLAND, FIRST CHOICE
NSW - Monday normal public holiday trading hours.