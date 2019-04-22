Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
What's open in your area this upcoming Easter Monday.
What's open in your area this upcoming Easter Monday. gibgalich
News

LIST: What's open on Easter Monday

Francis Witsenhuysen
by
22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Easter break is fast approaching, so we've put together a list of holiday trading hours of some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for Easter Monday to help navigate trading restrictions.

Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au.

LISMORE

  • Benchtop Espresso - 7-2pm
  • Eltham Hotel - 11am-close (bar only)
  • Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - 10-2pm
  • Goonellabah Tavern - Normal trading hours
  • Lismore Workers Club - 9.30am-9pm
  • Lismore Square - (Speciality stores)10am-2pm
  • Flock - Closed

BALLINA

  • Ballina Fair - (Speciality stores) 10am-3pm
  • Ballina RSL - 8am-11pm
  • Swish café - Closed
  • Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina - Food service 7.30am-11.30 lunch 12- 9pm
  • Green Coast Coffee - 8am-12.30pm
  • Ballina Fair Cinemas - See website for movie times.

CASINO

  • The Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse - Closed
  • Hotel Cecil - Easter Monday- -11am-9pm　
  • Zeebras Café - Closed
  • Mikes Café - closed
  • Oxford Hotel - 10am-8pm
  • Charcoal Inn - 11am- close 　　　　

ALDI

Aldi store trading hours will vary over the Easter long weekend. Most stores will have extended trading hours on Thursday, April 18. Easter Monday 9am-6pm

WOOLWORTHS

NSW - Monday all stores open except 333 George Street and Sydney Metcentre.　

COLES

NSW - Monday open as usual except four stores on reduced hours (Wynyard, Toronto, Casula, Wyong).

VINTAGE CELLARS, LIQUORLAND, FIRST CHOICE

NSW - Monday normal public holiday trading hours.

ballina casino easter monday lismore trading hours
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    The man driving the music at Bluesfest

    premium_icon The man driving the music at Bluesfest

    Music MEET the popular bus driver at the festival who got a second job as a singer.

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:24 AM
    What happened to Lismore's legendary department stores?

    premium_icon What happened to Lismore's legendary department stores?

    News Nearly every child on the Northern Rivers had shoes from McLeans

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    Get some great Nosh at Ballina's newest cafe

    premium_icon Get some great Nosh at Ballina's newest cafe

    Business The menu boasts fresh healthy local produce made from scratch

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM
    11 fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon 11 fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On From climate activism to Crankfest and a food festival

    • 22nd Apr 2019 12:00 AM