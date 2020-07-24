LIST: What local sports are back on this weekend?

FOOTY FEVER: Players are hoping they can get out and play this weekend but the weather could stop play. It was dry when the Tweed Coast Tigers played Lismore Swans at Oakes Oval on July 18, 2020. Photo: Alison Paterson

SPORT’S back across most codes and players, match officials and coaches will be breathing a massive sigh of relief.

Of course, weather has a big impact and if there’s thunder and lightning or heavy rains, some matches may be called off.

Here’s a list of sports going ahead this weekend (correct at time of publication):

AFL

Senior Men

Lismore vs. Ballina

Burleigh vs. Coolangatta Tweed

Kenmore AFC vs. Carrara

Robina AFC vs. Coomera AFC

Tweed Coast AFC vs. Byron Bay Magpies AFC

Victoria Point Sharks AFC vs. Bond University AFC

Women

Lismore vs. Ballina

Tweed Coast vs. Byron Bay

HOCKEY – Far North Coast

Goonellabah Complex – Turf 1

Time Division Team 1Team 2

Friday – 24/7/20

6:25pm B1WNorthern Star vs. Coraki

7:55pm B1WAlstonville vs. East Lismore

Saturday – 25/7/20

9am U9 Coraki vs. Ballina

9am U11 East Tigers vs. Ballina Sharks

10am U13 Coraki vs. Ballina

11am U15 Coraki vs. Ballina Blue

12:10pm U15Northern Star v Ballina White

1:30pm ARWNorthern Star vs. Ballina White

3:00pm AWNorthern Star vs. Coraki

4:30pm AMNorthern Star vs. Ballina R

Goonellabah Complex – Turf 2

Friday – 24/7/20

6:15pm B2WSummerlanders vs. Alstonville

Saturday – 25/7/20

8:45am U9 Star Penguins vs. Star Crows

8:45am U9 Alstonville vs. East Wanderers

9:45am U11 Alstonville vs. East Lions

9:45am U11 Star Pandas vs. Star Magpies

10:45am U13 Alstonville vs. East Lismore

11:45am U15 Alstonville vs. East Lismore

1:15pm BCM Alstonville v Coraki

2:45pm BCM Northern Star B v Ballina C

4:15pm BCM East Lismore v Northern Star C

Ballina Complex – Ballina Turf

Saturday – 25/7/20

1:30pm AMBallina vs. East Lismore

3:00pm ARW Ballina Black vs. East Lismore

4:30pm AWBallina v East Lismore

NETBALL

Ballina Netball Association – check their website

Lismore District Netball Association – check their website

Rugby League – NRRRL

Bilambil vs. Ballina

Tweed Coast vs. Murwillumbah

Casino vs. Marist Brothers

Northern United vs. Mullumbimby

Byron Bay vs. Cuden

Rugby Union

Juniors cancelled due to wet weather

First Grade teams Round two

Bangalow vs. Grafton

Casino vs. Wollongbar Alstonville

Casuarina Beach vs. Lismore

Lennox Head vs. Ballina.

SOCCER

Men’s Premier League

Friday July 24

Lismore Thistles SC vs. Goonellabah FC

Saturday July 25

Alstonville FC vs. Bangalow FC

Maclean FC vs. Lismore Richmond Rovers FC

Sunday July 26

South Lismore vs. Byron Bay

Tuesday July 28

South Lismore vs. Alstonville

Goonellabah vs. Maclean

Is your sport not listed? We want to hear from you.

Send us your sporting organisation and club fixtures/ results, photos and news to sport@northernstar.com.au by noon Thursday for Friday publication.