LIST: What cafes and restaurants are open today?

Where can you get a cuppa on Australia Day?

IT'S a public holiday, but where can you get a coffee or a bite to eat?

We checked in with some of the most popular venues to see whether they were opening their doors today.

These are the ones that are open - we are not listing closures. And we'll keep adding to this list all day.

Got any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.

LISMORE

Flock, 8am-3pm

The Bank Cafe, 8am-2pm

The French Bench

Leo's Food Bar on Magellan St

Golden Crust Bakery on Keen St

Slate Gallery Cafe

Cellarbrations bottle shop

Tattersalls Hotel

Booco Eatery on Keen St is serving up flavours of the Philippines for lunch

Thai Food, Woodlark St

Millers Bakery

BALLINA

The Wharf, until 11pm

For Shaw Coffee, until 2pm

Green Coast Cafe, in the Riverwalk Arcade, until 3pm

Lantern Tea Room, until 2pm

Brewsters Cafe in River St, until 1.30pm

Bean Bank Coffee House in River St, until noon

Lighthouse Beach Cafe, until 10pm

Mermaids Cafe at Ballina Beach Village, until 7.30pm

Cafe Crema, until 1pm

Main Street Cafe, until 4pm (kitchen closes at 2pm)

Thursday Plantation visitor centre and cafe from 10am

Brighton St Cafe from 2pm

ALSTONVILLE

Options Cafe

ESP Espresso Bar

LENNOX HEAD

Cafe Marius, until 1pm(ish)

The Point Cafe, kitchen closes at 3pm, coffee until 4pm

Shelter Cafe, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner

Lennox Head Pizza and Pasta, until 9pm

Fishy Fishy, until 8.30pm

Lennox Gelato & Coffee Co, until 3pm

Coast Cafe, until 3pm

William Street Kitchen and Bar, until 9pm

EVANS HEAD

Riverfront Kiosk and Cafe, until 4pm

Chill Cafe, until 2pm

Evans Head Fish Centre, until 8pm

WOODBURN

Burntwood Cafe, until 8.30pm

Parkside Cafe, 24 hours

Wurlitzer Bakery, until 1.30pm

NEWRYBAR

Harvest, until 11pm

CASINO

Kibbles Bakery, until 4pm

KYOGLE

Espresso Edge

Ruby's Cafe

BYRON BAY

The Farm

The General Store

The Pass Cafe, until 2.30pm

Combi in Fletcher St

Yum Yum Tree Cafe

Asia Joe's, for lunch and dinner

BANGALOW

Our Corner Kitchen, until 1pm

Choux Choux patisserie, until 3pm.