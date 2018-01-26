Menu
LIST: What cafes and restaurants are open today?

Where can you get a cuppa on Australia Day?

IT'S a public holiday, but where can you get a coffee or a bite to eat?

We checked in with some of the most popular venues to see whether they were opening their doors today.

These are the ones that are open - we are not listing closures. And we'll keep adding to this list all day.

Got any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.

LISMORE

  • Flock, 8am-3pm
  • The Bank Cafe, 8am-2pm
  • The French Bench
  • Leo's Food Bar on Magellan St
  • Golden Crust Bakery on Keen St
  • Slate Gallery Cafe
  • Cellarbrations bottle shop
  • Tattersalls Hotel
  • Booco Eatery on Keen St is serving up flavours of the Philippines for lunch
  • Thai Food, Woodlark St
  • Millers Bakery

BALLINA

  • The Wharf, until 11pm
  • For Shaw Coffee, until 2pm
  • Green Coast Cafe, in the Riverwalk Arcade, until 3pm
  • Lantern Tea Room, until 2pm
  • Brewsters Cafe in River St, until 1.30pm
  • Bean Bank Coffee House in River St, until noon
  • Lighthouse Beach Cafe, until 10pm
  • Mermaids Cafe at Ballina Beach Village, until 7.30pm
  • Cafe Crema, until 1pm
  • Main Street Cafe, until 4pm (kitchen closes at 2pm)
  • Thursday Plantation visitor centre and cafe from 10am
  • Brighton St Cafe from 2pm

ALSTONVILLE

  • Options Cafe
  • ESP Espresso Bar

LENNOX HEAD

  • Cafe Marius, until 1pm(ish)
  • The Point Cafe, kitchen closes at 3pm, coffee until 4pm
  • Shelter Cafe, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
  • Lennox Head Pizza and Pasta, until 9pm
  • Fishy Fishy, until 8.30pm
  • Lennox Gelato & Coffee Co, until 3pm
  • Coast Cafe, until 3pm
  • William Street Kitchen and Bar, until 9pm

EVANS HEAD

  • Riverfront Kiosk and Cafe, until 4pm
  • Chill Cafe, until 2pm
  • Evans Head Fish Centre, until 8pm

WOODBURN

  • Burntwood Cafe, until 8.30pm
  • Parkside Cafe, 24 hours
  • Wurlitzer Bakery, until 1.30pm

NEWRYBAR

  • Harvest, until 11pm

CASINO

  • Kibbles Bakery, until 4pm

KYOGLE

  • Espresso Edge
  • Ruby's Cafe

BYRON BAY

  • The Farm
  • The General Store
  • The Pass Cafe, until 2.30pm
  • Combi in Fletcher St
  • Yum Yum Tree Cafe
  • Asia Joe's, for lunch and dinner

BANGALOW

  • Our Corner Kitchen, until 1pm
  • Choux Choux patisserie,  until 3pm.

Lismore Northern Star
