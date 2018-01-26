LIST: What cafes and restaurants are open today?

IT'S a public holiday, but where can you get a coffee or a bite to eat?
We checked in with some of the most popular venues to see whether they were opening their doors today.
These are the ones that are open - we are not listing closures. And we'll keep adding to this list all day.
Got any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au and let us know.
LISMORE
- Flock, 8am-3pm
- The Bank Cafe, 8am-2pm
- The French Bench
- Leo's Food Bar on Magellan St
- Golden Crust Bakery on Keen St
- Slate Gallery Cafe
- Cellarbrations bottle shop
- Tattersalls Hotel
- Booco Eatery on Keen St is serving up flavours of the Philippines for lunch
- Thai Food, Woodlark St
- Millers Bakery
BALLINA
- The Wharf, until 11pm
- For Shaw Coffee, until 2pm
- Green Coast Cafe, in the Riverwalk Arcade, until 3pm
- Lantern Tea Room, until 2pm
- Brewsters Cafe in River St, until 1.30pm
- Bean Bank Coffee House in River St, until noon
- Lighthouse Beach Cafe, until 10pm
- Mermaids Cafe at Ballina Beach Village, until 7.30pm
- Cafe Crema, until 1pm
- Main Street Cafe, until 4pm (kitchen closes at 2pm)
- Thursday Plantation visitor centre and cafe from 10am
- Brighton St Cafe from 2pm
ALSTONVILLE
- Options Cafe
- ESP Espresso Bar
LENNOX HEAD
- Cafe Marius, until 1pm(ish)
- The Point Cafe, kitchen closes at 3pm, coffee until 4pm
- Shelter Cafe, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner
- Lennox Head Pizza and Pasta, until 9pm
- Fishy Fishy, until 8.30pm
- Lennox Gelato & Coffee Co, until 3pm
- Coast Cafe, until 3pm
- William Street Kitchen and Bar, until 9pm
EVANS HEAD
- Riverfront Kiosk and Cafe, until 4pm
- Chill Cafe, until 2pm
- Evans Head Fish Centre, until 8pm
WOODBURN
- Burntwood Cafe, until 8.30pm
- Parkside Cafe, 24 hours
- Wurlitzer Bakery, until 1.30pm
NEWRYBAR
- Harvest, until 11pm
CASINO
- Kibbles Bakery, until 4pm
KYOGLE
- Espresso Edge
- Ruby's Cafe
BYRON BAY
- The Farm
- The General Store
- The Pass Cafe, until 2.30pm
- Combi in Fletcher St
- Yum Yum Tree Cafe
- Asia Joe's, for lunch and dinner
BANGALOW
- Our Corner Kitchen, until 1pm
- Choux Choux patisserie, until 3pm.