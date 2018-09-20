LIST: Trading hours for businesses on Lismore Cup day

Two businesses among the list will be closed next Thursday, September 20 for Lismore Cup Day.

Two businesses among the list will be closed next Thursday, September 20 for Lismore Cup Day. Contributed

THE LISMORE CUP is here, meaning a half day public holiday for residents of Lismore.

To save you getting caught out, we've complied a short list of your favourite cafes, bars, restaurants and supermarkets and their trading hours for the Lismore Cup half day public holiday.

Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.

If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au

Augustine's Bar

Open from 4-9pm

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Opens for lunch from 12-2pm and for dinner from 5.30-9pm

Benchtop Espresso

Opens from 5.30am-1pm

Blue Kitchen

Opens from 6am-11.30am

Dragonfly Café

Opens from 7pm-5pm

Fire in the Belly

Opens from 5-9pm

Flock Espresso & Eats

Opens from 6.30am-12pm

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

Opens from 7am-5.30pm

Henry's Bakery Café

Opens from 7am-2pm

La Baracca

Opens from 6am-11.30am

Lavida Bar and Restaurant

Closed

Lismore Workers Club

Opens from 8.30am-11pm -open our regular hours (8.30am to 11pm) but a lockout is in effect after 9pm only members can enter the club after 9pm

Mandarin Palace

Opens from 5pm-9.30pm

Mary G's

Restaurant opens for lunch from 11-2.30pm and dinner from 5-9pm

Bar opens from 10am but there is a curfew at 9pm and the venue will close at about 2-230am

Republic of Coffee

Opens from 6am-2pm

The Bank Café

Opens from 7am-12pm

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

Opens from 8am-3pm

The Loft Restaurant

Closed for private event

Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square)

Opens from 7am-9pm

Aldi

Opens from 8.30pm-9pm

Coles

Opens from 7am-9pm

Dan Murphy's

Opens from 9am-9pm