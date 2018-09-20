LIST: Trading hours for businesses on Lismore Cup day
THE LISMORE CUP is here, meaning a half day public holiday for residents of Lismore.
To save you getting caught out, we've complied a short list of your favourite cafes, bars, restaurants and supermarkets and their trading hours for the Lismore Cup half day public holiday.
Please note this does not incorporate every business or shop front, and could be subject to change.
If your business has some special trading hours that you would like your community to know, just let us know, we would love to hear from you. Email news@northernstar.com.au
Augustine's Bar
Open from 4-9pm
Banzai Japanese Restaurant
Opens for lunch from 12-2pm and for dinner from 5.30-9pm
Benchtop Espresso
Opens from 5.30am-1pm
Blue Kitchen
Opens from 6am-11.30am
Dragonfly Café
Opens from 7pm-5pm
Fire in the Belly
Opens from 5-9pm
Flock Espresso & Eats
Opens from 6.30am-12pm
Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)
Opens from 7am-5.30pm
Henry's Bakery Café
Opens from 7am-2pm
La Baracca
Opens from 6am-11.30am
Lavida Bar and Restaurant
Closed
Lismore Workers Club
Opens from 8.30am-11pm -open our regular hours (8.30am to 11pm) but a lockout is in effect after 9pm only members can enter the club after 9pm
Mandarin Palace
Opens from 5pm-9.30pm
Mary G's
Restaurant opens for lunch from 11-2.30pm and dinner from 5-9pm
Bar opens from 10am but there is a curfew at 9pm and the venue will close at about 2-230am
Republic of Coffee
Opens from 6am-2pm
The Bank Café
Opens from 7am-12pm
The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)
Opens from 8am-3pm
The Loft Restaurant
Closed for private event
Woolworths (Lismore Central and Square)
Opens from 7am-9pm
Aldi
Opens from 8.30pm-9pm
Coles
Opens from 7am-9pm
Dan Murphy's
Opens from 9am-9pm