Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Geoff Provest the with Cudgen Cricket Club who are one of the recipients of sports grants.
Geoff Provest the with Cudgen Cricket Club who are one of the recipients of sports grants.
Sport

List: Sports clubs granted $50k in funds

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Tweed sporting organisations have received a major boost with the announcement of the Local Sport Grants Program by the NSW Government.

NSW Member for Tweed, Geoff Provest, said the grants would provide essential funds to several local sporting organisations to increase participation, purchase equipment and improve facilities.

“Sport is a way of life in our community and the Local Sport Grant Program is another excellent example of the NSW Government delivering for the people of Tweed,” Mr Provest said.

“These grants provide vital funds to our local clubs to help with the purchase of uniforms, shade shelters and training courses”.

These grants provide a welcome lift to communities as NSW emerges from the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some of the successful sporting groups include:

Cabarita Boardriders

Cabarita Longboard Club

Pottsville Cricket Club

Casuarina Beach Hockey Club and

Pottsville Beach Soccer

Coolangatta and Tweed Heads Golf Club Ltd

Coolangatta-Mt Warning Dragon Boat Club

Cudgen Cricket Club

Murwillumbah Colts Junior Rugby League

Murwillumbah Tennis Club Inc

Pottsville “Fun Croquet” Club Inc

South Tweed Heads Colts Junior Cricket Club

South Tweed Sports – Table Tennis

Tweed Border Hockey Association

Tweed District Judo Club Inc

Tweed Heads Seagulls RLFC Ltd

Tweed Trail Horse Riders Club Inc

Full a complete list of successful applicants visit sport.nsw.gov.au

northern rivers sports news sports grants tweed sports
Tweed Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Premium Content What to expect: Rain, wind and hazardous surf

        Weather BOM has updated its weather forecast for the Northern Rivers.

        Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        Premium Content Health authority: Byron’s missing COVID tests located

        News The incident is being thoroughly investigated to avoid the risk of it happening...

        Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        Premium Content Confirmed: Decision made on COVID restrictions

        News NSW Health announces whether COVID-19 restrictions will end tonight as planned.

        Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        Premium Content Warnings: Hazardous surf, Flood Watch in place

        News Heavy rainfall associated with a deepening low pressure has the potential to cause...