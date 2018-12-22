LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

Delicious coffee at the new Evolution cafe, Martin Street, Ballina. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star

HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés in Lismore for 2018. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Augustine's Bar

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Closed January 1

Benchtop Espresso

Closed Christmas Day

Eltham Hotel

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Eltham Valley Pantry

Open Christmas Day for lunch (limited place available, bookings required)

Fire in the Belly

Closed: Dec 23 - Jan 8 2019.

Flock Espresso & Eats

Closed Monday December 24 to Wednesday 26

Closed Tuesday January 1 2019

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26 10am-2pm

Open January 1 2019 10am-2pm

Goonellabah Tavern

Closed Christmas Day

Henry's Bakery Café

Closed Christmas Day

La Baracca

Closed from Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Takeaway coffees from December 26-Jan 5.

Reopening Jan 7.

Lismore Workers Club

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26 9:30am-9pm

Open normal hours from December 27

Open January 1 9.30am-9pm

Mary G's

Closed Christmas Day

Open from December 26

The Bircher Bar

Closed December 22-January 14

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

Closed Christmas Day

The Loft Restaurant

Closed December 22 - January 8 (opening January 9)

Supermarkets

All Woolworths and Coles stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor Stores

All Coles Liquor stores including Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice and Liquor Market will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Most Woolworths Liquor stores including BWS and Dan Murphy's will be closed on Christmas Day