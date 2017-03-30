List of services, schools and events cancelled

WE ARE listing all the schools and community groups, services or events that we are aware of that have been cancelled due to the inclement weather.
If you have an event that you need to advise people on, let as know as soon as possible.
This will be updated continually throughout the day.
So far we have:
- Williams Bus Lines advises passengers and parents it will not be operating at all today. Please reconsider sending your children to school.
- The Rivers Secondary College, Richmond River High Campus - The school will be operational this morning but if the rain continues there will be a good chance the buses will want to run early this afternoon. Some buses may not run this morning due to flash flooding in local creeks. Please keep an eye and an ear on all weather reports and SES reports to make informed choices around the safety and well-being of your young people today.