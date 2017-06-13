List of schools closed and bus services cancelled

A NUMBER of schools on the Northern Rivers have announced they will not be open today due to the severe weather.
See rainfall, flood and other weather updates here.
Schools that have confirmed their closure today:
- St John's College Woodlawn
- Nimbin Central School
- Tumbulgum Public School
In addition, these bus services are out of action today:
- Wallers Bus Company's Kyogle Based Services which include Gradys Creek Lynchs Creek Barkersvale and Kyogle to Nimbin return to Kyogle will not operate today. The Nimbin to Lismore services are operating at this stage.
- Simes Bros Coaches advised that their Rock Valley Service No. 356; Cawongla Service No. 357; and Larnook Service No. 339 would not be running today.
- All Clark's Buslines services cancelled.
- J&B Bus Service's Kyogle-Bentley to Lismore school bus cancelled.
- Amos Bus Service - Broadwater to Lismore and Dalwood to Lismore cancelled.
- Brunswick Valley Coaches: Bus number 83 will commence in Billindugel for Mullumbimby. Bus 88 is cancelled. Bus number 85 will terminate in Mullumbimby. No service to Main Arm. Bus 78 will commence in Mullumbimby for Murwillumbah.
- Mullumbimby Bus Service: Palmwoods to Mullumbimby service will operate from the Palmwoods Road and Main Arm Road intersection. No service into upper Palmwoods. Upper Main Arm service to Mullumbimby Schools will operate from the Palmwoods Road and Main Arm Road intersection. No Upper Main service to Main Arm School. Main Arm to Durrumbul School Service will operate from the Palmwoods Road and Main Arm Road intersection. Left Bank Road to Mullumbimby service will operate from the Fraser s Road and Left Bank Road intersection.