List of community groups to benefit from recent grants

The facade of this bar at the Bonalbo Showgrounds will be kept but a new roof will go over the top. The recent community grant will be used to redirect the power supply so this can happen. Susanna Freymark

FROM funding meat and potatoes for a Gardening Australia guest speaker event to running a Pumpkin Festival, Kyogle Council's economic development grants went to a diverse group.

Bonalbo Garden Club received $1000 for meat and potatoes for their special event with a gardening celebrity.

Growing Kyogle Inc will use their $1000 to fund the 2020 Pumpkin Challenge.

Mallanganee Memorial Hall committee will get $2000 to host the Festival of Small Halls event on Wednesday, October 30.

Kyogle & District Chamber of Commerce receives $100 for promoting and marketing local businesses and Tabulam Racing Club receive the same amount to advertise the races.

Woodenbong Art Group and Bonalbo's Vilya de Tozser receive $350 each for art exhibitions.

Tabulam & Surrounds Progress Association will use their $1000 to promote the Blueberry Festival.

The big winner in the latest round of Council's community grants, separate to the economic development grants, was the Bonalbo Showground Reserve Trust which received $5000.

Showground president David Whitney said they are matching the grant dollar for dollar.

The funds will be used to direct power supply ready for the rebuild of a roof over the 'old bar' at the showgrounds.

"We have to do this first,” Mr Whitney said.

"We will keep the facade of the old bar within the new structure.”

The Risk Hall Committee received a community grant of $2500.

Other recipients of $1000 include; Kyogle Together Inc, Cawongla Community Centre, Grevillia Hall Committee, Friends of Ettrick Hall Committee, Mull Warriors Rugby League team, Kyogle High School P&C, Afterlee Public School P&C, Kyogle and Districts Arts Committee, Bonalbo Community Men's Shed, Kyogle Tennis Club, West of the Range Pony Club, Old Bonalbo Progress Association, Collins Creek Reserve Trust, Woodenbong Preschool, Eden Creek/Fairymount Preschool, Cawongla Tennis Club, Tabulam CWA and Save our Service Upper Clarence Committee.

Smaller grants went to the Bundegean Hall Committee: $800, Louisa Johnston Centre: $687, Bonalbo Rural Fire Brigade: $614 and Bonalbo Bowling and Rec Centre: $800.

Individuals receiving grants of $500 were Emily Weston, David Buckingham, Peyton Sifko and Jed Mucahym. $800 went to Cooper Mulcahy. The grants mainly cover costs for sport including Futsal and ballet. One grant is for re-vegetation.

Kyogle mayor Danielle Mulholland said she was pleased to see that projects across the LGA got funded to provide support to community groups and individuals.