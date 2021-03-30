LIST: More Byron Bay COVID-19 hot spots identified

People who have visited various locations around Byron Bay have been urged to get tested after two visitors tested positive to COVID-19. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

People who have visited various locations around Byron Bay have been urged to get tested after two visitors tested positive to COVID-19. Photo David Nielsen / The Northern Star

What you need to know

Two COVID-19 infected patients visited locations in Byron Bay, see list below

People who have been in QLD hot spots must isolate as though they were in lockdown

If you have returned, or will return, to NSW from Queensland, you are required to complete an entry declaration, details here.

If you have been to one of these Byron Bay hot spots, or been to Brisbane lately, you need to act now.

NSW Health has issued a Public Health Alert about the stay home restrictions.

People who have been in Greater Brisbane since March 20 who are now in NSW must comply with the same stay at home restrictions that apply to Greater Brisbane, regardless of their current location.

This means anyone who has been to Greater Brisbane since March 20 is required to stay at home, except for essential reasons that include shopping for food and supplies, exercise, work and medical care, under the Public Health Order. People who have only transited through Brisbane Airport are excluded from these restrictions.

Entry declaration forms were introduced on Saturday March 27 for people who are entering NSW after spending time in Brisbane City Council or Moreton Bay Regional Council areas in the previous 14 days. This requirement has now been extended to Greater Brisbane, which includes Brisbane, Logan, Moreton Bay, Ipswich and Redland Local Government Areas and these declaration forms will be available on the Service NSW website.

These forms provide critical information to enable NSW Health to contact travellers if required and is for all travellers who intend to enter NSW by air, road and rail. This form includes contact details and confirmation whether people have been to any venues of concern. Declaration forms can be completed within the 24-hour period prior to entering NSW, or on entry to NSW.

NSW Health is advising people in NSW against non-essential travel to the Greater Brisbane area at this time.

NSW Health urges everyone in NSW, especially in the Byron Bay area, with even the mildest symptoms, such as headache, fatigue, cough, sore throat or runny nose, to come forward immediately for testing, then isolate until they receive a negative result. To find your nearest clinic, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics, or contact your GP.

COVID-19 cases attended a number of venues in the Byron Bay area from Friday March 26 to Sunday March 28 before returning to Queensland. Urgent investigations and contact tracing are underway.

Anyone who has been to one of the following venues must immediately get tested and self-isolate and remain in isolation until further advice is provided by NSW Health:

BYRON BAY

Byron Beach Hotel

1 Bay St, Byron Bay NSW 2481

Friday March 26

From 7pm - 9pm

Byron Bay

Suffolk Beachfront Holiday Park - women's communal toilets

143 Alcorn St, Suffolk Park

March 26

From 6pm - 6:30pm and

From 9:10pm - 9:30pm

March 27

From 3:20pm - 3:50pm

Byron Bay

Mokha Café

2/2 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27

From 10:30am-11:30am

Byron Bay

The Farm Byron Bay

11 Ewingsdale Rd, Ewingsdale NSW 2481

Sunday March 28

From 8:45am - 10:30am

The following are casual contact venues. If you have been to any of these places at the listed times, you should immediately self-isolate and get tested regardless of symptoms, and stay in isolation until a negative result is received:

Byron Bay

Ghanda Clothing

3/8 Lawson St, Byron Bay

March 27

From 12:00pm -12:15pm

Byron Bay

Tiger Lily

3/17-21 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27

From 12:25pm - 12:30pm

Byron Bay

Black Sheep

46 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27

From 12:30pm - 12:40pm

Byron Bay

Quiksilver

2 Jonson St, Byron Bay

March 27

From 12:40pm - 12:45pm

Byron Bay

Suffolk Bakery

Shop 1/2 Clifford St, Suffolk Park

March 27

From 2:45pm - 3:15pm

Byron Bay

Park Hotel Bottle Shop

223 Broken Head Rd, Suffolk Park

March 27

From 7:30pm-7:45pm

A complete list of venues of concern in NSW, and the related health advice, is available on the NSW Government website and people from the Byron Bay area or those who visited at the weekend are advised to check it regularly for updates: https://nsw.gov.au/covid-19/latest-news-and-updates.

NSW Health is also urging anyone in NSW, who has been in the Brisbane area since March 20, to regularly check the Queensland Health website for updates on venues of concern and follow the associated public health advice: https://www.qld.gov.au/health/conditions/health-alerts/coronavirus-covid-19/current-status/contact-tracing.

NSW Health has been alerted to thirteen close contacts who have spent time in NSW. Some have since returned to Queensland. Those remaining in NSW have been instructed to undergo a COVID-19 test and to self-isolate for 14 days, regardless of the result. These people will receive regular follow-up contact from NSW Health during this time.

NSW Health is providing new COVID-19 testing clinics and increasing the hours of existing clinics across Northern NSW today. Two new clinics will be in operation in Byron Bay, including a drive-through, and Byron Central Hospital will increase its operating hours. The new clinics are:

Byron Bay QML Pathology Drive-Through, Cavanbah Sports Ground, 249 Ewingsdale Rd, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 8pm 7 days from midday today.

Byron Bay Walk-in Pop-Up Clinic; Byron Bay surf club car park, Bay St, Byron Bay. Open from 8am to 6pm from Monday to Sunday from this afternoon.

There are more than 350 COVID-19 testing locations across NSW, many of which are open seven days a week. To find your nearest clinic, visit: https://www.nsw.gov.au/covid-19/how-to-protect-yourself-and-others/clinics, or contact your GP.