LIST: Good Friday opening hours for cafes and restaurants

AS THE Easter break closes in, we've put together a list of holiday trading hours of some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for Good Friday to help navigate the trading restrictions.

Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Good Friday (April 19) is a public holiday in all states and territories, but generally, only Friday and Sunday are restricted trading days.

LISMORE

Benchtop Espresso - 7am-2pm

7am-2pm Eltham Hotel - Closed

Closed Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - Closed

- Closed Goonellabah Tavern - 12pm-10pm

- 12pm-10pm Lismore Workers Club - 3-9pm

3-9pm Lismore Square - Closed

Closed Flock - Closed

BALLINA

Ballina Fair - Closed

- Closed Ballina RSL - 8am-1am

8am-1am Swish café - Closed

- Closed Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina-Food service - Breakfast 7.30am-11.30, lunch 12-9pm

- Breakfast 7.30am-11.30, lunch 12-9pm Green Coast Coffee - Closed

- Closed Ballina Fair Cinema - See website for movie times.

CASINO

The Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse - Closed

- Closed Hotel Cecil - Closed

- Closed Zeebras Café - Closed

- Closed Mikes Café - closed

- closed Oxford Hotel - Open for lunch from 11.30am

Open for lunch from 11.30am Charcoal Inn- Closed

ALDI

Aldi store trading hours will vary over the Easter long weekend. Most stores will have extended trading hours on Thursday, April 18, and all stores will be closed on Good Friday.

WOOLWORTHS

NSW - Friday all stores closed

COLES

NSW - Friday all stores closed

VINTAGE CELLARS, LIQUORLAND, FIRST CHOICE

NSW - Good Friday all stores closed.