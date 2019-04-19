LIST: Good Friday opening hours for cafes and restaurants
AS THE Easter break closes in, we've put together a list of holiday trading hours of some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés for Good Friday to help navigate the trading restrictions.
Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au
Good Friday (April 19) is a public holiday in all states and territories, but generally, only Friday and Sunday are restricted trading days.
LISMORE
- Benchtop Espresso -7am-2pm
- Eltham Hotel - Closed
- Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square) - Closed
- Goonellabah Tavern - 12pm-10pm
- Lismore Workers Club - 3-9pm
- Lismore Square - Closed
- Flock - Closed
BALLINA
- Ballina Fair - Closed
- Ballina RSL - 8am-1am
- Swish café - Closed
- Wharf Bar & Restaurant Ballina-Food service - Breakfast 7.30am-11.30, lunch 12-9pm
- Green Coast Coffee - Closed
- Ballina Fair Cinema - See website for movie times.
CASINO
- The Clydesdale Motel & Steakhouse - Closed
- Hotel Cecil - Closed
- Zeebras Café- Closed
- Mikes Café- closed
- Oxford Hotel - Open for lunch from 11.30am
- Charcoal Inn- Closed
ALDI
Aldi store trading hours will vary over the Easter long weekend. Most stores will have extended trading hours on Thursday, April 18, and all stores will be closed on Good Friday.
WOOLWORTHS
NSW - Friday all stores closed
COLES
NSW - Friday all stores closed
VINTAGE CELLARS, LIQUORLAND, FIRST CHOICE
NSW - Good Friday all stores closed.