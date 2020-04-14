LIST: Dentists still operating in Northern Rivers

FOR those needing a dentist either over Easter or at any time during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australian Dental Association has updated its Find a Dentist list online to help people find dentists still providing emergency services.

The list does not include phone numbers.

Patients with existing dental appointments should contact their dentist to confirm whether the appointment can proceed or needs to be postponed, said ADA President Dr Carmelo Bonanno.

Patients with a dental emergency should call their dentist to seek advice before attending the practice.

Dr Bonanno also made a call to parents to ensure people look after their teeth even more carefully over Easter and throughout COVID-19.

"Because of the current restrictions in force on general dental treatment including regular preventative care such as check-ups and hygiene treatments," he explained.

"People need to be very mindful of what they eat.

"Most Australian adults typically consume the equivalent of 16 teaspoons of sugar a day, and yet the WHO recommends just six teaspoons (24g) a day."

In the area, the dentists still operating according to the ADA's website by April 9 were:

Alstonvile:

• Alstonville Dental: 87 Main St. Emergencies only.

Ballina:

• Ballina Coast Dental: 56 Tamar St. Emergencies only.

• Coolangatta Dental Group: Suite 5, 31-35 Cherry St. Emergencies only.

• Gleam Dental: 10 Grant St. Emergencies only.

• North Coast Endodontics: Unit 22, 70 River St. Emergencies only.

Byron Bay:

• Bay Centre Dental: 6 Lawson St. Emergencies only.

• Byron Bay Dental: 1 Ironbark Ave. Emergencies only.

• Dr Marcus O'Meara: 59/1 Porter St. Emergencies only.

Casino:

• Centre Street Dental: 124 Centre St. Emergencies only.

• West Street Dental: 44 West St. Emergencies only.

Kyogle:

• Kim & Richard Malawkin Dental Surgery: 12B Geneva St. Open.

Lismore:

• Helms and White Dental: 24 Conway St. Emergencies only

• Uralba Street Dental: 49 Uralba St. Emergencies only.

• True Dentistry: 6/14 Pleasant St, Goonellabah. Emergencies only.

Lennox Head:

• Dr A N Lambie At Lennox Point Dental: 2/48 Ballina St. Emergencies only.

Mullumbimby:

• Little lane Dental: 2/64 McGooghans Lane. Open.