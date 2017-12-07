LIST: Cheapest properties for sale on Northern Rivers

OUR recent story on the length of time it takes to save a deposit may have disheartened many people trying to get into the property market.
We thought we would do our small bit to help and have listed some of the cheapest properties across all our local government areas for young families.
It could be a case of the worst house in the best street, which is always a strong starting point in real estate speak.
Because there is such a wide variety of properties out there we have concentrated on three bedroom stand alone homes.
Ballina Shire
1. 6 Lindsay Crescent, Wardell $420,000
3br 1 bath 2 car
Agent: LJ Hooker, Alstonville 0478 721 474
2. 20 Norvell Grove, Alstonville $395,000-$420,000
3br 1 bath 1 car
Agent: First National, Gary Walsh, Alstonville 0412 880744
3. 10 Sweetlip Place, Ballina $449,000
3br 1 bath 1 car
Agent: Professionals 0414 866 604
Byron Bay
1. 114 Maso Road, Rosebank $495,000
6br 3 bath 4 car
Agent: GNF Bangalow 0416 005 700
2. 400 Goonengerry Mill Road, Goonengerry $539,000
3br 1 bath
Agent: Chincogan Real Estate, Mullumbimby 0414 804 016
3. 44 Yamble Drive, Ocean Shores $595,000
3br 2 bath 2 car
Agent: Chincogan Real Estate 6684 3300
Kyogle
1. 20a Irwin Street, Kyogle $270,000
3br 1 bath 3 car
Agent: Nimbin Hills Real Estate 0490 001 701
2. 14 Kyogle Road, Kyogle $215,000
3br 1 bath 2 car
Agent: Kyogle Real Estate 0402 706565
3. 12 Irwin Street, Kyogle $245,000
3br 1 bath
Agent: Kyogle Real Estate 0402 706565
Lismore
1. 8 Martin Street, Coraki $215,000
3br 1 bath 2 car
Agent: LJ Hooker, Casino 0408 418 496
2. 37 Union Street, Lismore $235,000
3br 1 bath
Agent: @realty 0400 026 181
3. 11 Gibbon Street, North Lismore
3br 1 bath 1 car
Agent: Ray White 0414 236 164
Richmond Valley
1. 2 Churchill Cresent, Casino $175,000
3br 1 bath 1 car
Agent: LJ Hooker Casino 0408 418 496
2. 2 Elm Place Casino $175,000
3br 1 bath
Agent: @realty 0400 026 181
3. 8 Gitana Street, Casino $198,000
3br 1 bath 1 car
Agent: PRD nationwide, Casino 0418 623 779