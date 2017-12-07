LIST: Cheapest properties for sale on Northern Rivers

OUR recent story on the length of time it takes to save a deposit may have disheartened many people trying to get into the property market.

We thought we would do our small bit to help and have listed some of the cheapest properties across all our local government areas for young families.

It could be a case of the worst house in the best street, which is always a strong starting point in real estate speak.

Because there is such a wide variety of properties out there we have concentrated on three bedroom stand alone homes.

Ballina Shire

1. 6 Lindsay Crescent, Wardell $420,000

3br 1 bath 2 car

Agent: LJ Hooker, Alstonville 0478 721 474

20 Norvell Grove, Alstonville realestate.com.au

2. 20 Norvell Grove, Alstonville $395,000-$420,000

3br 1 bath 1 car

Agent: First National, Gary Walsh, Alstonville 0412 880744

10 Sweetlip Place, Ballina realestate.com.au

3. 10 Sweetlip Place, Ballina $449,000

3br 1 bath 1 car

Agent: Professionals 0414 866 604

Byron Bay

114 Maso Road, Rosebank realestate.com.au

1. 114 Maso Road, Rosebank $495,000

6br 3 bath 4 car

Agent: GNF Bangalow 0416 005 700

400 Goonengerry Mill Road, Goonengerry realestate.com.au

2. 400 Goonengerry Mill Road, Goonengerry $539,000

3br 1 bath

Agent: Chincogan Real Estate, Mullumbimby 0414 804 016

44 Yamble Drive, Ocean Shores realestate.com.au

3. 44 Yamble Drive, Ocean Shores $595,000

3br 2 bath 2 car

Agent: Chincogan Real Estate 6684 3300

Kyogle

20a Irwin Street, Kyogle realestate.com.au

1. 20a Irwin Street, Kyogle $270,000

3br 1 bath 3 car

Agent: Nimbin Hills Real Estate 0490 001 701

14 Kyogle Road, Kyogle realestate.com.au

2. 14 Kyogle Road, Kyogle $215,000

3br 1 bath 2 car

Agent: Kyogle Real Estate 0402 706565

12 Irwin Street, Kyogle realestate.com.au

3. 12 Irwin Street, Kyogle $245,000

3br 1 bath

Agent: Kyogle Real Estate 0402 706565

Lismore

8 Martin Street, Coraki realestate.com.au

1. 8 Martin Street, Coraki $215,000

3br 1 bath 2 car

Agent: LJ Hooker, Casino 0408 418 496

37 Union Street, Lismore realestate.com.au

2. 37 Union Street, Lismore $235,000

3br 1 bath

Agent: @realty 0400 026 181

11 Gibbon Street, North Lismore realestate.com.au

3. 11 Gibbon Street, North Lismore

3br 1 bath 1 car

Agent: Ray White 0414 236 164

Richmond Valley

2 Churchill Crescent, Casino realestate.com.au

1. 2 Churchill Cresent, Casino $175,000

3br 1 bath 1 car

Agent: LJ Hooker Casino 0408 418 496

2 Elm Place, Casino realestate.com.au

2. 2 Elm Place Casino $175,000

3br 1 bath

Agent: @realty 0400 026 181

8 Gitana Street, Casino realestate.com.au

3. 8 Gitana Street, Casino $198,000

3br 1 bath 1 car

Agent: PRD nationwide, Casino 0418 623 779