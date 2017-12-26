LIST: Boxing Day trading

DID you eat more than you anticipated this Christmas?

Do you need of a restock of food or just craving a barista made coffee?

Below we have a list of stores open in Lismore and the times you can duck in to get those last minute things for your Boxing Day celebrations.

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

Open 7am-5pm

Goonellabah Tavern

Open 10am-10pm

Lismore Workers Club

Open 9:30am-9pm

Mandarin Palace

Open 5pm-10pm

Mary G's

Open 10am-11pm

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

8am-5pm

Woolworths (Lismore Square/Carrington St/Goonellabah)

8am-8pm

Coles

7am-9pm (Lismore Square)

8am-8pm (Goonellabah)

Aldi (Lismore/Goonellabah)