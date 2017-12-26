LIST: Boxing Day trading

DID you eat more than you anticipated this Christmas?
Do you need of a restock of food or just craving a barista made coffee?
Below we have a list of stores open in Lismore and the times you can duck in to get those last minute things for your Boxing Day celebrations.
Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)
- Open 7am-5pm
Goonellabah Tavern
- Open 10am-10pm
Lismore Workers Club
- Open 9:30am-9pm
Mandarin Palace
- Open 5pm-10pm
Mary G's
- Open 10am-11pm
The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)
- 8am-5pm
Woolworths (Lismore Square/Carrington St/Goonellabah)
- 8am-8pm
Coles
- 7am-9pm (Lismore Square)
- 8am-8pm (Goonellabah)
Aldi (Lismore/Goonellabah)
- 9am-6pm