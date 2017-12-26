Menu
LIST: Boxing Day trading

Lismore Square Shopping Centre. Lismore. Stock Footage.
Lismore Square Shopping Centre. Lismore. Stock Footage. Marc Stapelberg
Samantha Poate
by

DID you eat more than you anticipated this Christmas?

Do you need of a restock of food or just craving a barista made coffee?

Below we have a list of stores open in Lismore and the times you can duck in to get those last minute things for your Boxing Day celebrations.

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

  • Open 7am-5pm

Goonellabah Tavern

  • Open 10am-10pm

Lismore Workers Club

  • Open 9:30am-9pm

Mandarin Palace

  • Open 5pm-10pm

Mary G's

  • Open 10am-11pm

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

  • 8am-5pm

Woolworths (Lismore Square/Carrington St/Goonellabah)

  • 8am-8pm

Coles

  • 7am-9pm (Lismore Square)
  • 8am-8pm (Goonellabah)

Aldi (Lismore/Goonellabah)

  • 9am-6pm

Lismore Northern Star
