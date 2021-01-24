Lismore’s ‘unplanned’ Invasion Day protest set to go ahead

FIRST NATIONS: In Lismore on January 26, people will be meeting at Spinks Park in solidarity with First Nations People. Photographer: Allan Reinikka

More than 130 people have indicated via social media they are attending a protest event in solidarity with First Nations People on Australia Day in Lismore.

According to social media, the Invasion and Survival Day Rally will commence at 10am at Spinks Park near the Environment Centre on Molesworth St Lismore on January 26.

It is understood a march will begin at noon, however, a route has not been publicly announced.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said they had not received any formal notification of the event as of Thursday, January 21.

He said these events require permits with seven days notification including a Form One to make this a valid lawful assembly.

Insp Vandergriend said organisers still need to have permission onto march on the road.

“It’s a matter of working with organisers to make sure there is no interference with local traffic or pedestrians,” he said,

“And if they gather or disobey any laws including social distancing and ensure people are using hand sanitiser.

“No-one is immune from the law.”

According to the #StopAdani website which lists this and many other related events, January 26 is not a day to celebrate a national holiday.

“It’s a day to mark the brutal invasion of this land, to protest the ongoing dispossession of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, and to celebrate the resistance and survival of the oldest living culture on earth,’ the website states.

“Each year, thousands of people come together in solidarity with First Nations people at Invasion and Survival day events across the country.

“And it’s growing year-on-year.

“If you’ve never been before, make 2021 your first Invasion Day!

“Always was, always will be, Aboriginal land.

“All events are COVID-safe and ask that attendees follow local restrictions, bring face masks and hand sanitiser, practice physical distancing of 1.5 metres, and stay home if they have cold or flu-like symptoms.”