Lismore’s top restaurant is up for sale

We’ll start with the seared scallops with speck, pea and mint puree and salsa verde.

For mains, the marinated lamb back-strap with olive crust, creamed leek, grilled polenta and ratatouille with rosemary jus.

There’s always room for dessert ‒ this time the lemon posset with white chocolate crumble and orange sorbet.

And, of course, a delicious cocktail from a master mixologist.

All these delicious meals and drinks can only be from one place ‒ The Loft in Nesbitt Lane at Lismore.

In what must surely be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, this hatted restaurant is up for sale.

Yes, that’s right, this slice of foodie heaven could be yours.

According to the online listing, the restaurant is award-winning and profitable.

“This once hidden laneway venue is now the talk of the town and well regarded by locals, and those seeking culinary experiences across the region,” it states.

“The Loft offers six-figure profits to the new owner operator, with multiple opportunities for expansion to further grow revenue and profits.

“All the hard work has been done and over the last three years the business has strengthened repute, now second to none.

“This has been a combination of quality service, quality food and sensational premises.

“Often booked out a week in advance, The Loft is returning a healthy profit to the non-working owners who are ready to embark on their next venture.

“A strong reputation has been created with the awarding of multiple industry awards including 2018 Regional Master Builders Small Restaurant Fit-Out, 2019 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat (12 points), 2020 Australian Good Food Guide Chef Hat (13 points).”

It’s listed for sale at $249,000 plus SAV, minus negotiated pre-sold voucher value.

For more information about buying The Loft, visit the website.