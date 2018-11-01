Menu
An artist's impression of the rainbow walkway in Magellan Street.
Lismore's rainbow crossing... yes, it's actually happening

1st Nov 2018 3:11 PM

LISMORE City Council will paint a rainbow walkway in Magellan Street at the pedestrian refuge in late November.

Initial asphalting works will take place this Saturday and Sunday, November 3-4 , with the rainbow paint job happening from November 19-20 .

Motorists and pedestrians will be detoured around the western end of Magellan Street and Nesbitt Lane while the asphalt and painting takes place.

Council resolved in 2016 to investigate the feasibility of creating a rainbow pedestrian crossing or rainbow structure/image in the Lismore CBD as a tourist attraction and tribute to cultural diversity and the Rainbow Region.

A community consultation into possible sites saw the public vote for the Magellan Street walkway as its preferred option.

Three rainbows will be painted across the footpath and roadway to create a large rainbow walkway in the centre of the city. Extending the rainbow walkway onto the footpath ensures tourists and visitors who wish to view the walkway or take selfies can do so without standing on the road.

"Council felt that a rainbow walkway would be a great drawcard for the city and a wonderful tribute to our Rainbow Region that is low cost and easy to maintain," Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"In other cities and towns where a rainbow walkway has been installed, it has been a huge tourist attraction and brought hundreds of new visitors to the city.

"We feel the rainbow walkway is a great expression of who we are, the diversity we cherish in this region and our colourful and unique spirit as a regional city."

