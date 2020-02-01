Lismore’s Queen chases 9th win on the track

Photo shows the finish of race 1 at the 2019 Ipswich Cup. Carlton Mid Ipswich Mile Bm 80 won by Queen of Kingston (jockey in black and red silks).

QUEEN Of Kingston heads back to Brisbane’s Eagle Farm on February 1, chasing a ninth career win on a better surface and a drop in weight.

The Lismore mare, winner of eight from 29 starts, was fourth in the recent Ballina Cup and contests Saturday’s $75,000 Queensland Chinese JC Benchmark 85 Handicap over 1400m.

She carried 60.5kg in that feature race won by Melted Moments but a morning deluge made the Cup run an even bigger task.

While she finished fourth she kept grinding and fighting on the heavy surface to be beaten just over three lengths.

Trainer Daniel Bowen said it was a “good run considering the big weight and the wet track”.

“Before the rain came I thought she was a decent chance but it was going to be a big job with the big weight. Every horse that finished in front of her at Ballina had 54 or 55kg,” Bowen said.

“So we found this race in Brisbane and if she’d have drawn better (barrier 11) I would have been very confident.”

Queen Of Kingston’s wide barrier will pose a problem to her new rider, James Orman, but Bowen is hopeful he can slot her in somewhere near midfield.

“Hopefully he can get her in somewhere because she drops in weight (4kgs) and is on top of the ground,” he said

While he has her in at Eagle Farm on Saturday he also runs Amirykal (R3) and Antilia (R8) at Murwillumbah.

He thinks both runners have good chances, especially Amirykal, who ran on from back in the field for a good third at Ballina on Cup Day.

“It was a very good run at Ballina, she drew wide and had to go back but got home strongly on a day where no horses from the back made up ground. I’ve always had a high opinion of her and she is ready to win.”

Antilia, he said, is a nice horse having her first run for him since moving up from Victoria.

“The 1000m might be a fraction short for her but she has drawn well.”

While Ballina Cup Day wasn’t kind to Bowen it was a good day for Coffs Harbour trainer Paul Smith.

He won at Ballina with Delayed Response and has the mare in Saturday’s $75,000 TAB Highway Handicap (1500m) at Royal Randwick.

The winner of two of her 13 starts she won a 1400m Class 2 at Ballina in fine style with 55.5kg and carries the same weight Saturday with Adam Hyeronimus jumping her from barrier 11.

Fellow Coffs Harbour horse, Sawtell, trained by Brett Dodson, also runs in the same Highway with Tim Clark jumping the gelding from barrier two.