Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

FMX, or Freestyle Motocross, is a variation on the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to impress judges with jumps and stunts.

FMX is also Pete Evans' passion in life.

Born and raised in Lismore, he started riding motorbikes at age 7.

Evans studied at Trinity Catholic College and then moved to Queensland aged 19 to try to make it in the world of FMX.

He is now based in the Gold Coast, but he still has family in Lismore and visits as regularly as possible, given that he is sometimes travelling the world as part of Nitro Circus Live.

Evans acknowledged he is extra happy to be performing in his hometown next week as part of Nitro Circus.

"Freestyle motocross is essentially riding a motocross bike that has been built for racing, with over-jumps, but we modify the bikes a little bit and focus more on doing jumps and tricks in the air,” he said.

"I do back flips, and all sorts of back flip variations and tricks..

"We structured the show so there is a build up, and we do some synchronised stuff with plenty of riders at the same time.

"Nitro is the pinnacle of the sport, so you see all the tricks there, it's pretty action-packed and pretty fast-paced.

"Nitro is one of the biggest names in the industry from freestyle and all the best riders want to be part of Nitro for its world-wide reputation,” he said.

Evans has done one overseas show last year, in India, with Nitro Circus before.

"I was planning to do a tour but I got injured after I came back home so I missed out,” he said.

"I am currently finishing at the Easter Show, riding for another team, we have been here for 14 says with two shows a day, but I'm looking forward to coming to Lismore next week for Nitro.

On Anzac Day, Evans and other riders will perform death-defying stunts and mind-blowing tricks in freestyle motocross, BMX and skate.