24°
News

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Javier Encalada
| 20th Apr 2017 12:06 PM
Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald
Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald Will Hunter

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FMX, or Freestyle Motocross, is a variation on the sport of motocross in which motorcycle riders attempt to impress judges with jumps and stunts.

FMX is also Pete Evans' passion in life.

Born and raised in Lismore, he started riding motorbikes at age 7.

Evans studied at Trinity Catholic College and then moved to Queensland aged 19 to try to make it in the world of FMX.

He is now based in the Gold Coast, but he still has family in Lismore and visits as regularly as possible, given that he is sometimes travelling the world as part of Nitro Circus Live.

Evans acknowledged he is extra happy to be performing in his hometown next week as part of Nitro Circus.

"Freestyle motocross is essentially riding a motocross bike that has been built for racing, with over-jumps, but we modify the bikes a little bit and focus more on doing jumps and tricks in the air,” he said.

"I do back flips, and all sorts of back flip variations and tricks..

"We structured the show so there is a build up, and we do some synchronised stuff with plenty of riders at the same time.

"Nitro is the pinnacle of the sport, so you see all the tricks there, it's pretty action-packed and pretty fast-paced.

"Nitro is one of the biggest names in the industry from freestyle and all the best riders want to be part of Nitro for its world-wide reputation,” he said.

Evans has done one overseas show last year, in India, with Nitro Circus before.

"I was planning to do a tour but I got injured after I came back home so I missed out,” he said.

"I am currently finishing at the Easter Show, riding for another team, we have been here for 14 says with two shows a day, but I'm looking forward to coming to Lismore next week for Nitro.

On Anzac Day, Evans and other riders will perform death-defying stunts and mind-blowing tricks in freestyle motocross, BMX and skate.

  • At Oakes Oval, 144 Magellan St, Lismore, on Tuesday, April 25, from 4pm.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fmx nitro circ northern rivers entertainment pete evans whatson

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

Flood funding confusion a storm in a C-cup

THE difference between storm and flood will decide is some businesses re-open or close after the Lismore flood.

Stating the obvious and snag-snobbery after the floods

NO THANKS: Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull visited Lismore on Monday and did not eat a sausage sandwich.

Who took action and who was a political tourist: you decide

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Visa revamp: Locals get first dibs on jobs

Foreigners to line up behind locals for jobs with 457 visa revamp

Local Partners

Beef Bonanza is back on calendar in Kyogle

IT'S BACK. After a two-year hiatus, the Kyogle Beef Bonanza is back on the calendar with a renewed energy towards the event.

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Nitro Circus re-confirms Lismore show

THEY ARE BACK: Oakes Oval will host Nitro Circus Live LATER IN April.

Daredevils will also help on flood recovery fundraising with auction

Patti Smith: the mother of punk gave Jim Morrison his wings

Patti Smith at Bluesfest 2017 in Byron Bay.

One of the most exhilarating performances in recent Blues history

How Logies producers will avoid Oscars-style stuff-up

IT was the biggest blunder in awards show history but the Logies producers are adamant they won't suffer an Oscars-style stuff-up.

Lismore's own daredevil flies high with Nitro Circus

Pete Anderson performs at Project-X in Dalby, Saturday, September 5, 2015. Photo Will Hunter / Dalby Herald

FMX star is coming back home for a show

Try a little Byron Youth Theatre magic

JOIN CLASS: Director of the Byron Youth Theatre Lisa Apostolides and students having fun.

TAKE a bite of the local theatre experience

Caitlyn Jenner spills sex secrets in new tell-all book

Bruce and Kris Jenner, left, and Caitlyn Jenner's new tell-all book.

“Since — let’s not kid ourselves — everyone wants to know..."

Richard Gere: Why I haven't had a big movie in a decade

Actor Richard Gere participates in the BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Norman" at AOL Studios on Thursday, April 13, 2017

“There are definitely movies that I can’t be in."

Elsa Pataky reveals the reason why she calls Australia home

Elsa Pataky, left, and Chris Hemsworth arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of \"Vacation\" at the Regency Village Theatre on Monday, July 27, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Hemsworth's wife talks about Byron Bay

Art meets meat factory at Beef Week

ART PRIZE: Curator Richard Van Haeren (centre) with Northern Cooperative Meat Company employees Lucy Amey and Benjamin Benn look over an entry in the Beef Week Art Exhibition. This year the meat company has a $300 prize for an exhibiting artist.

Things have changed dramatically from that first exhibition

Luxurious Beachside Apartment With High Rental Returns

17/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 2 $950,000 to...

Here is an excellent opportunity to purchase a luxury apartment which doubles as a great investment with solid rental returns from Byrons busy entertainment...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Immaculate Home In Beautiful Newrybar

110 Broken Head Road, Newrybar 2479

House 3 1 $1,450,000 to...

Set on 4537m2, this Newrybar property offers a real sense of privacy and elevation with a beautiful, vast rural outlook and ocean glimpses. This home is north...

Hinterland Charm In Clunes Village

21 Smith Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 1 1 $435,000 to...

Set in an elevated position in a quiet cul-de-sac only a short stroll from the charming hub of Clunes village, this inviting home on 1011m2 provides an excellent...

Quality Home Plus Separate Accommodation

15 Mango Bark Court, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $980,000 to...

Set on an elevated, private corner position is this spacious quality built home. Through the picket fence to the covered verandah entrance you get the feeling this...

Standout Residential Opportunity

50 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned at the gateway to Byron Bay's holiday precinct sits this large block with two street frontages. This is a prime development site (STCA) with...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

Commercial On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This ... Price Upon...

On offer for sale is an incredibly secluded and serene resort. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate...

DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING

63 Repentance Creek Road, Rosebank 2480

Rural 2 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further renovate &/or add another home (STCA) - then inspections are essential...

Beautiful Home In Boutique Community

35/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 2 $795,000 to...

Situated in the elegant 'Forest Glades' complex this architecturally designed tri-level detached townhouse offers a coastal home set within lush wildlife...

A few home truths when purchasing

THINK AHEAD: Buying a property is likely to be one of the biggest financial commitments most people will make in their life.

Buying your first property can be exciting but also quite daunting.

Coast developer looks to prime real estate's future

MANY OPTIONS: Sunshine Coast developer Graeme Juniper is considering what to do with a prime piece of real estate he owns on Radical Bay on Magnetic Island, near Townsville.

Radical Bay is World Environment Heritage-listed.

This small box of a unit just sold for $1 million

Elizabeth Bay unit has charming views to Sydney Heads.

If this doesn't scream 'housing bubble', nothing does.

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Old health centre up for sale in prestigious village

ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES: The old Bangalow Community Health Centre is on the market.

What could you do with this sought after property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!