Lismore's oval office ready for historic AFL match

OVAL OFFICE: Lismore City Council sports team leader Craig Goldmsith and sports groundsman Malcolm Saunderson at Oakes Oval which they have prepared for the inaugural Lismore AFL match between the Sydney Swans and the Gold Coast Suns on March 10. Marc Stapelberg

COUNTING down the days until the historic AFL match, Lismore City Council's Craig Goldsmith looks out over his 'oval office'.

As Council's Team Leader Sports Fields, Goldmsith, and his crew of sports groundsmen Malcolm Saunderson and Gary and Ben Felicioni, have been working hard and smart to ensure the playing surface meets the AFL's stringent requirements.

Standing on the emerald-green turn, Goldsmith, 45, said the result was a combination of great team work, judicious planning, "and a good irrigation system”.

"No sport has been played here since the U12 Cricket Carnival in the second week of January, he said.

"We have done lots of renovation works including scarifying and coring the ground and and putting sand on top.”

According to the AFL, their ground preparation has received top marks.

Goldsmith said his team have been working closely with AFL ground expert who have been visiting from Melbourne to heck on their progress.

"There's pressure to make sure it's right and an AFL representative will be up here next week will walk us through the last week of ground preparation ahead of the game,” Goldsmith said.

"We have had two visits already, the latest was last week and they said they felt we were on track.

Goldsmith said knowing his team are able to ensure Oakes Oval can rise to the standard the AFL require is extremely satisfying.

"It's good to showcase what we can do,” he said.

"It's great to show we are capable of raising the standards if a ground will be used for an elite sporting event.”

So when the big men fly on March 10, Goldsmith and the team will be there to keep an eye on the turf.

""AFL players are use to playing on grounds firmer than this, so are saving the grass for the big boys,” he said.

"When the AFL Junior clinic runs on Monday afternoon, everyone will be wearing runners, no footy boots allowed.”