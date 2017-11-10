Lismore's next Nats candidate: What they had to say

Cr Peter Petty from Tenterfield, Tregeagle Farmer, Austin Curtin, and prominent Lismore Real Estate Agent, Andrew Gordon take part in The Nationals pre-selection forum at Southern Cross University.

Cr Peter Petty from Tenterfield, Tregeagle Farmer, Austin Curtin, and prominent Lismore Real Estate Agent, Andrew Gordon take part in The Nationals pre-selection forum at Southern Cross University. Sophie Moeller

INFRASTRUCTURE with a business plan, hope and opportunity as well as effort, reward and growth were the catch cries of the three candidates up for pre-selection for the National Party last night.

The trio were taking part in a forum at Southern Cross University in front of more than 100 people to put forward their credentials before the electorate votes on November 18 on who will replace Thomas George MP as the Nationals state representative.

Key points from each candidate

Tenterfield mayor Peter Petty said it was important everyone in rural areas had access to infrastructure and services.

He said the Roads to Recovery program had been "one of the best things to happen in the state" and it was essential "infrastructure is funded and supported".

He acknowledged the importance of funding for education for future generations and said he would encourage private enterprise, particularly given tourism was the regions' second biggest industry.

However, you cannot "promise anything if you don't have the budget to do it," he said.

Lismore Chamber of Commerce and Industry chairman Andrew Gordon is concerned about the future of Lismore. Cathryn McLauchlan

Lismore real estate agent Andrew Gordon, talked about the part his family had played in the community over successive generations and the importance of service.

It was not so much about "bridges and buildings but my commitment to the next generation," Mr Gordon said.

He said he wanted to hear the concerns of the community and electorate in order to provide the resources needed "so our children can be the best they can be".

"Infrastructure is important, but hope and opportunity is more important in my mind," he said.

Mr Gordon said he would work hard to make sure people were not leaving Lismore because "we cannot offer them the opportunities to stay".

Austin Curtin said it was a privilege to have grown up in Lismore and wanted his children to have the same .

The macadamia farmer said he had learned communication was about listening and not about speaking.

He said he wanted minimum government intervention and to see sustainable population growth in rural towns.

He believed in "profits for those who break their backs working harder than their competitors", and the slogan; "effort, reward and growth".

"The person elected must understand their interests and be their voice, help them to achieve what they want to achieve in the seat of Lismore."

He said work was also needed in the areas of mental health, roads and police in small towns.

Every member of the community, enrolled to vote in the Lismore State Electorate, can attend a polling place and cast a ballot for their preferred candidate. Polling booths will be spread across the electorate, including Lismore, Goonellabah, Kyogle, Murwillumbah, Tenterfield and Bonalbo.

Whoever is successful on the day will become The Nationals candidate for Lismore at the next State Election to be held in March 2019.

Voting

Polling day is 18 November at the following locations between the hours of 8am and 6pm:

Bonalbo Memorial Hall, 4 Koreelah St

Goonellabah Community Centre, 27 Oliver Ave

Kyogle Seniors' Centre, 3 Bloore Street

Lismore Presbyterian Church, 188 Keen Street

Murwillumbah Civic and Cultural Centre, 10-14 Tumbulgum Road

Tenterfield Sir Henry Parkes Tenterfield School of Arts, 203 Rouse St

www.lismorevotes.com.au