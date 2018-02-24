Lismore's newest shopping centre under construction

A CONSTRUCTION firm has started work on the Lismore's newest shopping centre on the old Masters site in South Lismore.

According to the Brisbane-based company, Tomkins, the Lismore Home Consortium retail warehouse is the fifth site the company has started construction on since it was awarded the Queensland and Northern NSW tender for the job.

The 9500sqm site next door to the Lismore Bunnings will be divided up into seven stores, including two anchor tenants who have yet to be publicly announced.

"We have been working with Home Consortium for the past year undertaking cost planning value management and design advice, and are excited to start seeing this project take shape," a statement on Tomkins website says.

"Home Consortium are redeveloping the existing 9,500sqm Masters store in Lismore and will feature seven new retail tenancies upon completion," it goes on.

"We are proud to be working alongside them on these projects, as part of Tomkins' next extension to our retail project portfolio."

SOME of these Australian retail brands can be expected to feature in the new Home Consortium bulky goods store in South Lismore. Home Consortium

Former investment banker David Di Pilla, who was the architect of the $725 million deal to buy the defunct Masters sites, has previously told The Northern Star he expected the site to open in the first quarter of this year.

Mr Di Pilla has remained coy on the identity of the two anchor tenants of the warehouse, but it's understood one already has a presence in Lismore.

It will be a "hybrid" retail centre primarily dedicated to the "leisure and lifestyle" category as well as featuring some homeware focused offerings.

Lismore City Council last December approved an $11.5 million development application to repurpose it into a bulky goods retail warehouse.