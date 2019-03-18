Lismore's newest coffee shop is a hidden gem

TUCKED inside an art gallery, Lismore newest coffee shop has a Melbourne feel with a dash of Surry Hills.

It's a place where art and coffee lovers converge as customers wander through Fox Photo Den-Art Gallery to find Rosetta Coffee Shop.

Three months ago owner and experienced barista Brett Versteegh set out to create a space that was "stylised, with smooth tunes, a cosy relaxed atmosphere and good coffee," and he's done just that.

The first-time business owner said since opening last Wednesday, like his music, business was going smoothly.

"It feels good to be open and to see everything come together," he said.

"There's a lot of good, established businesses around here which I'm getting my morning takeaway morning trade from, that I'm really thankful for. It's great to see small businesses supporting each other."

Mr Versteegh described setting up the cafe as a "big DIY process."

"I'm really happy with it," he said.

"The art and decor reflects my sense of style which is based on traditional tattoo inspired work.

"While it's not a tiny space, it's a lot cosier than a lot of the cafe's I've been too and it's a lot more personal because it's just me."

Growing up in the Byron Shire, Mr Versteegh left about eight years ago to live in Melbourne and then Hobart.

"I always planned to come back home last Christmas to see my family and spend time with them and that's when I started planning the business," he said.

"I learnt how to make a quality coffee about seven years ago while living in Melbourne.

"I was front of house at a place and I'd come in and practice on my days off, in my lunch breaks and make coffee for other staff until I felt I was good enough."

Rosetta Coffee Shop offers an extensive coffee menu, teas, sweets and treats and smoothies.

"My muffins are all handmade by my mum and my slices and cakes are from By CoCo and they are all raw, natural, Vegan, gluten free," he said.

"I wanted to make sure all my products are quality - everything is locally sourced and my the coffee is from Nat's Coffee in Byron Bay.

"Nat started roasting coffee in High school which inspired him to make his own business out of it, along the way he's even built his own coffee machines. He helped me out a lot with starting up the business, I'm grateful for that and for my mother Chrissie's help too."

Find Rosetta Coffee Shop at 34 Union Street, Lismore.