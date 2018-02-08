Lismore's newest childcare centre already on parent's radar

COTTAGE CARE: Lismore's newest child-care centre the Learning Cottage is attracting a great deal of interest from local families. L-R Educator Yasmin Yates holds Cormac, 7 months, education leader Jacqui Taylor and centre director Alex Ireland.

COTTAGE CARE: Lismore's newest child-care centre the Learning Cottage is attracting a great deal of interest from local families. L-R Educator Yasmin Yates holds Cormac, 7 months, education leader Jacqui Taylor and centre director Alex Ireland. Alison Paterson

PUTTING children first is the philosophy behind Lismore's newest long day child-care facility.

On February 19, the Learning Cottage in Keen St will opens its doors and according to centre director, Alex Ireland, they have already received strong interest from families in the area.

Ms Ireland said the team are absolutely thrilled with the response from parents to their service focus on providing very high-quality care and a leading developmental programme.

She said the centre is opening at an opportune time to support Lismore families where parents and caregivers are going back to work, or starting their new studies and need quality child-care.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we have been inundated with enquiries,” she said.

"Over 20 families have already taken a sneak preview and are enrolling their children.”

Jacqui Taylor who won the 2015 Early Childhood Director of the Year award, said she is very happy to have joined the Learning Cottage as the Educational Leader.

"I've spent the last five years as a centre director in Casino,” she said.

"I'm really excited to be part of a great team and a beautiful centre and take children on a learning journey.”

The centre can care for up to 48 children at a time.

At the rear of the property is a large playground featuring two mature fig trees, a sandpit and plenty of play equipment.

Today between 8am and 4pm, the centre will be open day for interested families to visit and view first-hand its facilities and talk to staff.