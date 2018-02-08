Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Lismore's newest childcare centre already on parent's radar

COTTAGE CARE: Lismore's newest child-care centre the Learning Cottage is attracting a great deal of interest from local families. L-R Educator Yasmin Yates holds Cormac, 7 months, education leader Jacqui Taylor and centre director Alex Ireland.
COTTAGE CARE: Lismore's newest child-care centre the Learning Cottage is attracting a great deal of interest from local families. L-R Educator Yasmin Yates holds Cormac, 7 months, education leader Jacqui Taylor and centre director Alex Ireland. Alison Paterson
Alison Paterson
by

PUTTING children first is the philosophy behind Lismore's newest long day child-care facility.

On February 19, the Learning Cottage in Keen St will opens its doors and according to centre director, Alex Ireland, they have already received strong interest from families in the area.

Ms Ireland said the team are absolutely thrilled with the response from parents to their service focus on providing very high-quality care and a leading developmental programme.

She said the centre is opening at an opportune time to support Lismore families where parents and caregivers are going back to work, or starting their new studies and need quality child-care.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we have been inundated with enquiries,” she said.

"Over 20 families have already taken a sneak preview and are enrolling their children.”

Jacqui Taylor who won the 2015 Early Childhood Director of the Year award, said she is very happy to have joined the Learning Cottage as the Educational Leader.

"I've spent the last five years as a centre director in Casino,” she said.

"I'm really excited to be part of a great team and a beautiful centre and take children on a learning journey.”

The centre can care for up to 48 children at a time.

At the rear of the property is a large playground featuring two mature fig trees, a sandpit and plenty of play equipment.

Today between 8am and 4pm, the centre will be open day for interested families to visit and view first-hand its facilities and talk to staff.

Topics:  child care learning cottage lismore child care northern rivers families

Lismore Northern Star
HE SAID, SHE SAID: Two views on trains v rail trail

HE SAID, SHE SAID: Two views on trains v rail trail

ONE calls it a "runaway train”, the other a missed opportunity.

High temperatures are coming back

Hot weather forecast to return on the weekend.

Don't get out the winter woolies yet

Origin of bridge bones confirmed

SEARCH BEGINS: Forensic investigators on the scene at the new Grafton Bridge site near Bridge St, Grafton, after bones were discovered in a shallow grave.

Police announce origin of bones found on construction site.

Tickets to Peppa Pig shows on sale from today

PRE-SCHOOLER FUN: Peppa Pig Surprise is a new show coming to the Northern Rivers in June,

Peppa Pig Surprise is a live puppet show is coming to the area

Local Partners