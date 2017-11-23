Lismore's new sweet centre of town

SWEET HEART OF TOWN: Muzza's Milk Bar Lismore manager Madaline Powell helps to set up the store for the grand opening to the public on Saturday November 26.

CHOO-CHOO bars, freckles, mint leaves, black cats, freckles and lolly teeth.

If you can remember walking into your local milk bar and buying a bag of mixed lollies for a few cents each, then you'll love the newest shop in Lismore which has its grand opening on Saturday at 10am.

On the corner of the Star Court Arcade and Molesworth St, Muzza's Milk Bar opened quietly on Wednesday and from the response of passers-by, is sure to become Lismore's sweet-tooth hangout.

Owner Petria Powell, who also runs the popular Muzza's Milk Bar in Evans Head, said she decided to open the Lismore store just two months after the March flood devastated the city.

Ms Powell said she had faith in her business, her daughter Maddy who manages the store and the Lismore community whom she hoped would love Muzza's retro approach.

In just 55sq m, there's pretty much something to suit most tastes.

"Muzza's is an old-fashioned lolly shop. People walk into our Evans Head store and go 'wow',” she said.

"Here in Lismore we have have 400 different items ranging from lollies to chocolates, as well as 26 flavours of ice-cream to thickshakes, so I hope people here go 'wow' as well”.

Maddy Powell said customers loved the thickshakes and added she hoped the Lismore populace would find their favourite flavour of ice-cream.

"My favourite is the Bailey Irish and almond,” she said.

"In Evans Head, cookies and cream flavour and salted caramel are both very popular and it will be interesting to see what is popular here.”

Petria said while Lismore was a different market, she hoped customers had as much fun as those who visited the Evans shop.

She and Maddy are also looking for local suppliers of fudge and chocolate truffles.

"Any local confectionery makers are welcome to come in and have a chat with us,” she said.

"We are also using jersey milk from Coraki in our thickshakes.”

And it does not matter if you come in with 20 cents of $20, Petria said.

"We are an old-fashioned business with old-fashioned customer service and treat everyone well,” she said.

Petria said the shops were named after her husband Murray "Muzza” Powell, who died of cancer in 2012.

Muzza was a police officer who served 26 of his 39 years in the force at Byron Bay.

