Lismore's new restaurant promises to be unphogettable

Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant owners Quang Nguyen and Hanh Tran are excited to open their vietnamese fine dining establishment on Woodlark Street in Lismore.

Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant owners Quang Nguyen and Hanh Tran are excited to open their vietnamese fine dining establishment on Woodlark Street in Lismore. Marc Stapelberg

FANS of pho rejoice - a dedicated Vietnamese restaurant is set to open soon in Lismore.

Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant promises an authentic Vietnamese taste experience, with offerings including rice paper rolls and spring rolls for entrees, a variety of salads and soups, stirfry options followed by mains including vermicelli dishes, pork balls, sour and spicy noodles and pho dishes.

New Vietnamese Restaurant for Lismore: Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant owners Quang Nguyen and Hanh Tran are excited to open their vietamese fine dining establishment on Woodlark Street in Lismore.

Owners Quang Nguyen and Hanh Tran said pho - pronounced "fuh" - was the speciality.

"When people talk about Vietnamese food they talk about pho but we sell a lot more because we have lots of food in Vietnam," Mr Nguyen.

"I don't know why people just think about pho."

The couple moved to Lismore a month before the 2018 flood.

"We looked around the city and we people the people have a lot of Indian food, Chinese, western food and some Japanese but there's no Vietnamese (specific) restaurant.

"We already did Vietnamese food in Vietnam through a home business so we thought we would try to bring it here.

"We are looking forward to providing good Vietnamese food for our customers."

Linh's will open at 202 Molesworth Street, November 2 and opening hours are Monday to Saturday 11.00am-2.00pm for lunch and 5.30pm-9.00pm for dinner.

For more information visit Linh's Vietnamese Restaurant on Facebook.