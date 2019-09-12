Lismore's new deputy mayor ready for a challenge

BRIGHT FUTURE: Deputy Mayor Darlene Cook was successful in getting Lismore City Council to agree to fly a rainbow flag in Lismore when she was a Councillor.

LISMORE Council's Darlene Cook is ready to take on her new role as deputy mayor.

Cr Cook was elected deputy mayor of Lismore City Council on Tuesday night, taking over from Cr Elly Bird.

"There's so much to do and so much that can be done," Cr Cook said.

"Lismore Council has been going through a bit of a rough patch; we've had some financial difficulties and we're still recovering from the flood, that's still having a huge impact on the CBD and on a lot of our residents.

"I felt I was ready to step up, put in more time to support the general manager and the mayor in their role in trying to get on top of (everything)."

An unemployed Cr Cook said she would be able to give time to the smaller towns, something which she is particularly passionate about.

"I'm one of only two councillors that don't live in the Lismore/Goonellabah urban complex - I'm up Dorroughby," Cr Cook said.

"As such, a lot of rural people give me a bell and say look, you know what this is like, can you represent me?"

The past few years had been a learning curve for Cr Cook, with her role in the public eye something she had "never done before."

"I've been a farmer, I've been a book keeper for many, many years in the community sector, (but) I've never been in the public eye.

"Thank you to the councillors who voted me as Lismore's deputy mayor," she wrote on Facebook.