Lismore's new Christmas tree unveiled

FOR the second year, Lismore has a recycled Christmas tree standing proud in the centre of the CBD for the festive season.

Suspicions about a new recycled Christmas tree were confirmed this morning as residents woke up.

Unveiled this morning, the new recycled Christmas tree, on the Keen and Magellan Streets roundabout, appears to be made out of old tyres and other items.

Meanwhile, last year's recycled bicycle tree has been spotted this morning taking centre stage at Clunes of this Christmas season.