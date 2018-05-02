Lismore's most charming home is up for sale

PERIOD CHARM: A beautifully renovated timber farmhouse from the 1890s might be Lismore's prettiest home on the market.

AN HISTORIC 1890s farm house nestled into a charming cottage garden on Wyrallah Rd, East Lismore, might just be town's prettiest home on the market.

Agent Katrina Beohm said the property had a significant history as Northern Rivers pioneers William and Jane Wilson (for whom the local river was named), had the house built for their daughter.

Ms Beohm said she received strong interest from potential buyers looking for a renovated property close to schools and parks with plenty of room for a growing family.

"The vendors are hoping the house will continue its life as a family home," she said.

"They have raised their family here and after 22 years are moving to a rural property. During a private viewing, the vendors said it was lovely seeing children running around the home again."

Ms Beohm said the property located on the corner of Rosedale Square and shaded by a majestic liquid amber tree in summer, was situated on a 967sqm block.

A meandering gravel path set amongst paving leads from the picket fence to the front door and the home which possesses many period features, including polished floorboards, stained glass and double-hung windows, high ceilings, ceiling rose, fireplace, timber fretwork and a bull-nose veranda.

The rear open-plan living and dining opens via french windows to the hexagonal deck which overlooks the back north-facing garden, complete with vegetable patch and lawn, cubby house, lock-up garage and a carport with remote control entry and fully-fenced to keep pets and children safe.

The said the renovated kitchen which would delight the home chef is fitted with Caeserstone bench tops, a cosy wood heater, dishwasher, gas cooktop, range hood and timber cupboards with stained glass.

There's plenty of accommodation for family and visitors with five bedrooms, one with an ensuite, while a the large family bathroom was renovated to the period and features a claw-foot bathtub, walk-in shower, timber vanity and toilet.

For those seeking to more space, there is also a design ready for a loft room in the roof.

The property is listed for $585,000.

The median property price for East Lismore is $365,250 and the median weekly rent is $350.