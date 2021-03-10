Menu
TOP TEAM: The winning student team from the SCU Faculty of Science and Engineering at the Lego Build were Max Den Exter, Jack Marr, Jazmin Bertuzzi and Shimay Clark.
News

Lismore’s Lego masters win build competition

Alison Paterson
10th Mar 2021 1:00 AM
Four Lismore tertiary students from the Faculty of Science and Engineering have won the Southern Cross University Live Lego Build hosted by Lego Master superstars Andrew Tuppen and Damian Hinds.

Children's plastic building blocks are not normally the first things you think of when it comes to tertiary education, but the winning student team; Max Den Exter, Jack Marr, Jazmin Bertuzzi and Shimay Clark, showed their skills at the Live Lego Build.

Five student teams went head-to-head under the guidance of Lego Master superstars Andrew Tuppen and Damian Hinds.

BUILDING BLOCKS: Northern Rivers students won the Lego competition held at Southern Cross University Gold Coast Campus on March 8, 2021.
The five teams were challenged to use their Lego skills to create a different aspect of the Gold Coast landscape from the Lego blocks.

This event was the first of six key Lego build events to be held at six major education partners of Study Gold Coast.

