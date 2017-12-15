Lismore's koalas 'plagued with disease'

This young koala was recently found on the ground covered with more than 100 ticks.

LISMORE'S koalas are "plagued with disease and need more habitat”, according to a new report.

The Koala Habitat and Population Assessment 2017 was recently commissioned by Lismore City Council to determine the distribution and abundance of the south-east koala population.

The report also examined the main threats to koalas such as disease, vehicle strike and dog attack.

The report estimated there were approximately 1800 koalas living in the study area - a robust population but one plagued with one of the highest rates of disease-related deaths in eastern Australia.

Sparsely located food trees and a lack of genetic diversity are partly to blame.

Lismore council's coordinator of environmental strategies, Angus Underwood, said the report's findings will help the council to develop programs to improve the resilience of Lismore's koalas and reduce koala deaths.

"While the results of the field survey show that koalas are occurring at high densities, the mortality rates from disease, cars and dog attacks are a major threat to the ongoing health of the population,” he said.

"More work needs to be undertaken to further understand the population dynamics and develop programs to reduce mortality rates.”

The report found that diseases, vehicle-strikes and domestic dog attacks remained the primary contributors to koala mortality.

The council is currently undertaking a number of different projects to address the threats outlined in the report. These include:

Developing partnerships with rural landholders to plant more koala food trees on private property

Ongoing weed control in bushland remnants

Preparing a strategy to address major black spots for koala vehicle strikes

Managing development in areas of koala habitat to minimise impacts.

Other recommendations will be considered during a review of the Comprehensive Koala Plan of Management in 2018.

The full report is available via the Lismore City Council website at www.lismore.nsw.gov.au