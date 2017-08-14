Lismore's indigenous leaders to shape land rights reform

Aboriginal Land Council heads will meet in Lismore on Wednesday as part of consultations to review the Aboriginal Land Rights Act.

Lismore is one of nine locations where the forums are being held as part of consultations to review the act to ensure its relevance for indigenous communities.

Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council interim chief executive Daniel Rose is one of the Aboriginal Land Council executives who will be attending Wednesday's meeting, facilitated by former indigenous senator Aden Ridgeway.

Mr Rose said the forum will be a good opportunity to collaborate and discuss the act with other indigenous-focused agencies.

In particular, Mr Rose said he wanted to table the concept of excelling business enterprises within the land councils to maintain a sustainable businesses as a land council, which is self-funded.

"I think we need to move to a new level now," Mr Rose said.

For example, he said Lismore held the potential to establish a council-run, eco-tourism facility with a focus on preserving indigenous culture.

He said the move could provide jobs for all peoples as well as preserve the long-standing culture and the 65,000 history of our first peoples.

"The brain goes numb just thinking about that - 65,000 years," he said.

Mr Rose would also like to table changes to the act to help expedite the processing of indigenous land claims.

He said about 1% of claims had been processed by the Department of Crown Land and handed back to land councils and indigenous communities.

Written submissions for the statutory review can be made until Friday, September 15 by emailing enquiries@aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au

