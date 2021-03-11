Lismore’s former maternity hospital up for sale

Once the Northern Rivers' maternity hospital, the property has nine bedrooms.

This is your chance to buy part of Lismore’s history.

The region’s original maternity hospital, in Ewing Street, is on the market for $560,000.

Described as a “grand old lady”, this nine bedroom property in the heart of the city would have plenty of stories to tell.

Marketing agent John Wilcox from Nimbin Hills Real Estate said the home, while steeped in local history, did not have the restrictions of a heritage listing.

“It was built as the original maternity hospital of the area, and as you’d imagine, was therefore built to be roomy, super-sturdy and aesthetically quite beautiful,” he explains in the online listing.

It's located in the heart of Lismore and offers a savvy buyer plenty of opportunities.

“This grand old lady full of original features is ready for a next generation story to add to its history.”

Currently used as affordable, short-term housing, Mr Wilcox said there were plenty of opportunities for a new owner.

It has nine bedrooms, five bathrooms, two kitchens and plenty of living, playing and work spaces.

There are 3m high ceilings, original windows in excellent condition, fretwork VJ linings, new roof, new paint and newly renovated bathrooms.

The original features are well-kept and honour the history of the buildings.

“The sky’s the limit in potential,” he said.

“Two separate families or single parent family units could easily purchase together and cohabit with ample separation for independence.

“This is the perfect way to get on the property ladder with limited finances.

“Large or extended families could use the enormous spaces, live separately but ‘play’ together.

“One owner could use as a family home while renting the already set up for accommodation spaces to support the mortgage.

“Perfect set-up for a group home with NDIS assistance.”

Mr Wilcox said it was “realistically” priced as a home, but could be kept as a commercial venture.

Fully furnished and with all licences, certification and operating equipment, the accommodation business could offer “healthy income for minimal input”.

For more information phone Mr Wilcox on 0428 200 288.