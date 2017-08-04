Lismore's Food Pantry a saving grace for so many

PANTRY ANGELS: Lismore Uniting Church Food Pantry volunteers Vera Springall and Elaine Goulding turn up every week to assist at the pop-up shop helping Lismore's most vulnerable afford food and groceries.

"WE'RE so much more than just a place to get groceries because we offer a non-judgemental ear as well."

Barry Perry who heads the Lismore United Church Food Pantry, was a man on a mission.

Not only was his mission to help people going through tough times to afford fresh, healthy and affordable food, he was also very aware how important for so many was the social contact for many customers when they do their weekly shop at the pop-up mini supermarket.

Each month, Mr Perry and the Food Pantry distributes 4.5 tonnes of food - all in a safe, friendly and respectful environment.

"For many people we may be their only social contact for the day or the week," he said.

"We know many by name and it's important we treat everyone with respect and dignity."

Situated behind the Red Dove cafe at the Lismore Uniting Church hall in Keen St, Mr Perry and his band of 21 amazing volunteers put in many hours each week.

Mr Perry was passionate about his team, their mission, the church and the companies businesses and people who support the community he loves so much.

As he checked paperwork with one volunteer, then carried some boxes into the storeroom, Mr Perry was constantly checking to ensure stocks are sorted, his team are in good spirits and the customers are happy.

In between liaising with volunteers, Mr Perry greeted many customers by name and will often stop to have chat, which he said was just as critical as helping them fill a shopping bag with their weekly food selection.

"There are people in our community who are feeling desperate and going through really tough times," he said.

"If we can help them through affording food and groceries, then we are helping them to save their money for other essentials."

Mr Perry said it's all about helping people with respect and dignity.

"Coles and Aldi supermarkets came came through the National Second Bite program," he said

"It's all about recycling food donated by major retailers (and) farmers who donate their excess food stock,, help alleviate poverty and helping the disadvantaged to stretch their dollar further."

After more than half a decade, Mr Perry said his team shows no signs of slowing down his commitment and passion to the Food Pantry.

"We have been operating for five years in April," he said.

The volunteers make what Lismore Uniting Church's Reverend Robert Griffith said was an incredible difference when they assist people needing help with affording groceries.

As Rev Griffith stands in the middle of the hall, he said hugely impressed with how committed all the volunteers are and how important the project was for the community.

Behind him customers line up to make their selections, then volunteers including David Russell would take the order to the store room with Diane Perry and TAFE student Paula Daley efficiently packed boxes.

Ms Daley was studying Certificate IV in Community Services at TAFE and she said she very much enjoys making her contribution to the team at the Food Pantry.

At the checkouts, computer whiz Gary Medcalf operates one computer while fellow volunteer Ashley Mills works on another.

Meanwhile a flurry of volunteers are helping out all over.

Volunteer Lavinia Lloyd assists a customer to update her details, while David Brown helps another with their order.

Mr Perry said the pair are invaluable members of the team and he praised their commitment.

Mr Perry was full of praise for his team, whom he said work incredibly hard to make a positive difference in the community.

"We get wonderful support from Aldi and Coles supermarkets as well as Food Bank NSW and the Lismore Community Garden," he said.

"The Food Pantry also supports people with disabilities who want to re-enter workforce."

Mr Perry said young mothers are a big focus as they supply free cans of baby formula which can cost more than $22 each.

Mr Perry said while the Food Pantry distributes around 4.5 tonnes of food a month, after post-Cyclone Debbie, they went through 10 tonnes in the first 13 days of the flood thanks to help from Food Bank NSW.

"Currently we get around 250 cartons a week," he said.

"Every week a B-double comes up from Sydney and so on Tuesday morning and we tear up the cartons, sort and stock up our goods for the Food Pantry."

Anyone interested in getting involved was welcome to make contact, Mr Perry said.

"If anyone is happy to donate food or help out, we'd love to hear from them," he said.

"They can call our office on 02 6621 5801 or email lrm.foodpantry@gmail.com."